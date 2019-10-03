Sports briefs: Youth basketball registration begins, NAZ Suns announce promotional schedule

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation announces that registration is open for another season of its highly popular youth Grasshopper Basketball Program.

This program for boys and girls in first through fourth grade and is a fun way to learn basketball and teamwork. Co-ed teams of boys and girls, led by volunteer coaches, are grouped by grade level and practice one night per week and compete on Saturday mornings.

The league is intended to allow kids to have fun, learn the fundamentals of basketball and develop teamwork. Lower baskets are used as well as smaller sized basketballs to make the game more enjoyable and successful for the kids. Last year over 100 kids had a great time playing basketball – you could be next.

Volunteer coaches are always needed for these teams. Coaching experience is not required, only the desire to help your kids and others have a good time. Without enough coaches this program is not possible. Parents interested in coaching should sign their kids up early and check the coaching box on the form by Sept. 22.

Registration this year is available on-line. No need to come to the office, just log-in to https://campverde.sportsites.com/player and sign up. Registration is still only $40 per child and $35 for each additional child from the same family if you register on-line. Paper registration is $5 more so come in to the office and we’ll help you register on-line. All registration includes a uniform t-shirt.

Scholarships may be available to help those in need courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde. Sign up is due by October 11th and teams will be assigned by Parks & Recreation. Flyers with the web registration address will be available at the schools or the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main Street.

Games are scheduled to start Saturday, October 19th and finish in early December.

This year we will be hosting evaluations on Oct. 14th in the Community Center Gym for all ages. Coaches will be present to evaluate the players in a variety of skills and drills and then will draft their teams. 1st-2nd grader evaluations are 5:30-6:30 pm and 3rd-4th grade evaluations will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m..

For more information or to register come to Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. or call (928) 554-0829.

-- Camp Verde Parks & Recreation

Cottonwood youth basketball registration begins

The City of Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Youth Basketball League registration is now open.

The youth basketball league is open to kids in Kindergarten to fifth grade. Registration is open from October 1st – November 8th.



Grade divisions are K & 1st, 2nd & 3rd, 4th & 5th Girls, and 4th & 5th Boys. All participants, new or returning, are required to attend a 15-minute player evaluation on either Tuesday, November 19 or Thursday, November 21, anytime between 4 to 6 pm; or Saturday, November 23 anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the Recreation Center gymnasium.



Registration cost is $40 per child, with a $5 discount for additional siblings. Volunteer coaches are needed. Register today at the Cottonwood Recreation Center.

-- Cottonwood Parks & Recreation

NAZ Suns announce promotional schedule

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The Northern Arizona Suns announced their full promotional schedule for their 2019-20 campaign, bringing back popular theme nights and exciting new fan giveaways.

The NAZ Suns will hold nine themed games at the Findlay Toyota Center this season, a slate kicked off at their home opener. Opening Night, presented by Sparklight, will be on Nov. 9 against the Agua Caliente Clippers. Besides getting their first look at the 2019-20 NAZ Suns, fans will also be treated to live music and family-fun entertainment. The first 1,000 fans will receive NAZ Suns rally towels, increasing an already charged atmosphere for the game.

The Northern Arizona Suns’ fourth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night, presented by the Yavapai Regional Medical Center, will be on Nov. 23. The Suns will wear a themed jersey that will go up for live auction postgame, with all proceeds benefitting The BreastCare Center at Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The Suns are making it a Pink Out night, encouraging fans to wear pink or purchase a pink T-shirt from the team shop with proceeds benefitting The BreastCare Center. The first 1,000 fans at the game will receive a clear tote bag.

On Dec. 15, the Suns will have Buckets’ Birthday Luau, a combination of Buckets’ Birthday Celebration and the team’s annual Aloha Fest. At the game, presented by Findlay Toyota Prescott, the first 1,000 fans will receive the first bobblehead in Northern Arizona Suns history, an island inspired Buckets.

Other themed games returning are Western Night on Jan. 18, where the first 1,000 fans will receive NAZ Suns belt buckles; Kids Day Game on Jan. 21, where thousands of school students from across the quad-city area will receive interactive workbooks as they pack the arena with an 11 a.m. tip; Salute to Heroes Game on March 14, where the team will honor the military and first responders while wearing a themed jersey and hosting a postgame auction; Fan Appreciation Game on March 22, where fans will be treated with numerous giveaways and prizes.

Also returning this year are Sunday Fun Days, as every Sunday home game the Suns will have a bounce house, face painting, autographs and postgame shootarounds.

Season tickets and single-game tickets are on sale already, found at www.nazsuns.com/tickets.

-- NAZ Suns