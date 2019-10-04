OFFERS
Cottonwood man arrested for alleged child abuse of 3-year-old

Brice A. Carl

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: October 4, 2019 5:34 p.m.

COTTONWOOD —A man were taken into custody this week by the Cottonwood Police Department on felony charges that include child abuse, according to a news release.

Monday, a 26-year-old Cottonwood resident, Brice A. Carl, was arrested for aggravated assault, child abuse and endangerment —both of which are felonies —and threats, which is a misdemeanor.

All of the offenses were charged as domestic violence. These charges stem from Carl allegedly abusing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son. Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Elm Street on Monday at about 4:30 p.m. for a report of child abuse.

It was reported that Carl was watching his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son earlier in the day and disciplined the child, but left prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Officers reported the victim had, “purple, red and colorful marks under his eyes, on his cheeks and jawline. The victim’s face and lips were swollen, along with most of his face and his bottom lip had been split open, and what appeared to be finger marks on both sides of the child’s face,” a police report states.

The boy was transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center Emergency Department, where he was treated and later released.

During the evening, at about 8:30 p.m., a deputy from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office located Carl on Bill Gray Road near State Road 89A. Carl was taken into custody without incident.

Carl was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center on all three charges.

Contact
News