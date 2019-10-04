Man brandishes gun in dispute over parking spot
COTTONWOOD -- Wednesday, at about 1:50 p.m,. Cottonwood Police officers responded to the 900 block of S. Main Street for a reported weapons offense.
Officers arrested 41-year-old Jonathan M. Schoenhardt of Cottonwood for aggravated assault after he pointed a gun at another man over a parking dispute.
Schoenhardt allegedly pointed a Sig Sauer 5.56 MM pistol at the victim.
The dispute was because the victim allegedly parked in Schoenhardt’s spot, although it was in a dirt lot and there were no assigned parking spaces.
Schoenhardt was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center on one count of aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon, a felony.
