Bella Vita Ristorante features Dan Vega, Brian Peterman

Every Saturday night in October, Bella Vita Ristorante features the marvelous talents of local musician and solo performer Dan Vega.

Vega is one of the most popular musicians in the Sedona musical circuit. His rich voice combines with his effortless guitar playing to create a mesmerizing ambiance that goes perfectly with any fine-dining experience.

His original songs capture the feel of the full gamut of human emotions. He is a pleasure to watch play and sing, a true professional and audience pleaser.

Vega draws his energy from years of classical and jazz saxophone training and performance, cutting his teeth as a guitarist in the Buffalo, N.Y. and Austin, Texas, blues scenes. He was also a featured performer aboard cruise ships across the Caribbean.

Vega crafts his unique blend of soulful contemporary R&B singing with delicate blues-tinged guitar work.

Years of classical and jazz saxophone training and performance molded Vega into a balanced and refined professional with eclectic tastes reaching every corner of the musical spectrum.

Vega’s next gig date for Bella Vita Ristorante is Saturday, Oct. 12, 6:30-9:30 p.m., in the restaurant’s outside patio.

Friday, Oct. 11, 6-9 p.m., singer/songwriter Brian Peterman also performs in the restaurant’s outside patio.

Peterman is an awesome crowd pleasure with a bountiful selection of songs from the 60’s and 70’s peppered with memorable original tunes.

He is a pleasure to watch perform and knows how to keep an audience enthralled and entertained.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.