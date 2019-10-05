Book signing, puppet show planned at Diva Hillside

Diva Hillside, located in the Hillside Shopping Center, 671 SR 179, will sponsor a book signing by renowned author and puppeteer Vicki Reske, Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Reske’s inspiration for “The Polka Dot Tea Party” is to teach young children that discovering shapes in nature is fun.



Jackie, the main character, loves polka dots and finds them everywhere in the desert. When you find polka dots, of course, you have to invite your friends to celebrate with a Polka Dot Tea Party.

Reske has lived in the Arizona desert for many years where she spends her time writing children’s stories and building puppets.



On a recent trip to Sedona, she walked into Diva Hillside and was instantly in awe of a boutique that has a large selection of children’s books and learning activities. She knew it was a match made in heaven.



Owner Wendy and Manager Leanna are thrilled to offer a time and place for Reske’s first Sedona book offering and puppet show.



At 1 p.m., Reske will host a puppet show and book reading in the courtyard outside of the Diva Hillside store.



She will offer signed copies of her book for sale both in paperback and hard bound form. The puppet show is free and open to all. Please contact Diva Hillside at 928-282-0527 with questions.