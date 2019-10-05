Camp Verde man to stand trial in June stabbing
CAMP VERDE — A Camp Verde man, indicted by a grand jury on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, has had a pretrial conference date set in Yavapai Superior Court.
Christopher M. Ogle, 32, was arrested June 23, the same morning Cottonwood Police were called to the Black Canyon Day Use Area for a stabbing. Police found a 36-year-old man who had wounds deep enough to cause serious injury and require treatment at a hospital.
Ogle is due to appear before Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 for a pre-trial conference, Donald hearing and possible change of plea.
Supplementary court documents have been added to the record to document Ogle’s criminal history.
Early on the morning of Sunday, June 23, according to Cottonwood police, officers responded to the area of the Black Canyon Day Use off of SR 260 near mile marker 210 for a reported stabbing.
The victim, a 36-year-old male, called 9-1-1 to report that after he had been stabbed several times in the stomach, he fled into the Verde River and believed the suspect was looking for him.
According to police, the investigation revealed that Ogle stabbed the victim several times after the two of them got into an altercation.
Ogle, the victim and three others had been traveling in the same vehicle to Cottonwood from Camp Verde to purchase alcohol, the release stated. The victim and Ogle, both residents of Camp Verde, engaged in a verbal dispute on the way, so the driver pulled over on SR 260 to the access road that leads to the Black Canyon Day Use area near the river.
Ogle was later located and arrested later that morning and booked into jail.
