Camp Verde School Board could approve agreement for deaf, blind programming

CAMP VERDE – Tuesday, the Camp Verde School Board could approve a five-year Intergovernmental Agreement with Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind.

The Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board will meet at 6:30 p.m. for a special work session and at 7 p.m. for its regular session at the district’s multi-use complex library, located at 280 Camp Lincoln Road.

According to a draft copy of the board’s Oct. 8 agenda, the board will consider the agreement with Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind, who agreed in May to will move its northern regional cooperative from Flagstaff to the former Big Park Community School in Sedona.

Founded in 1912, the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind operates two schools for the deaf, one school for the blind, a statewide birth-to-three early childhood and family education program and five regional cooperatives which provide services to students attending a local school. The organization’s headquarters are in Phoenix.

The draft agenda also states that the Camp Verde School Board is expected to have a second read of 19 policies, including policies on credentialing requirements and the instruction and training in suicide prevention.

Each August, the Arizona School Boards Association releases an advisory of education-related policies based on the state legislature’s annual sessions.

The District will post the agenda at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at campverdeschools.org/board-agendas.

Call (928) 567-8000 for more information.

