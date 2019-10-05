OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Oct. 06
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde School Board could approve agreement for deaf, blind programming

The Camp Verde School Board will meet for a special work session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. At 7 p.m., the board will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. Pictured, Camp Verde School Board member Helen Freeman. VVN/Bill Helm

The Camp Verde School Board will meet for a special work session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. At 7 p.m., the board will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. Pictured, Camp Verde School Board member Helen Freeman. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: October 5, 2019 7:57 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – Tuesday, the Camp Verde School Board could approve a five-year Intergovernmental Agreement with Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind.

The Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board will meet at 6:30 p.m. for a special work session and at 7 p.m. for its regular session at the district’s multi-use complex library, located at 280 Camp Lincoln Road.

According to a draft copy of the board’s Oct. 8 agenda, the board will consider the agreement with Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind, who agreed in May to will move its northern regional cooperative from Flagstaff to the former Big Park Community School in Sedona.

Founded in 1912, the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind operates two schools for the deaf, one school for the blind, a statewide birth-to-three early childhood and family education program and five regional cooperatives which provide services to students attending a local school. The organization’s headquarters are in Phoenix.

The draft agenda also states that the Camp Verde School Board is expected to have a second read of 19 policies, including policies on credentialing requirements and the instruction and training in suicide prevention.

Each August, the Arizona School Boards Association releases an advisory of education-related policies based on the state legislature’s annual sessions.

The District will post the agenda at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at campverdeschools.org/board-agendas.

Call (928) 567-8000 for more information.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona Schools for Deaf/Blind could lease former Big Park School
Former Big Park School becomes home for Arizona State Schools for Deaf and Blind
Memorandum of Understanding, lease-to-own agreement on Valley Academy’s agenda
Valley Academy board could approve revised agreements Monday
Camp Verde looks at IGA with Mingus Union

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News