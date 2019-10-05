Film Fest presents ‘The Sound of Silence’ premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the Sundance hit and critically-acclaimed new film “The Sound of Silence” Oct. 11-16 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Peter Sarsgaard and Rashida Jones star in this quietly moving tale of a successful “house tuner” who becomes stifled when he meets a client he can’t quite tune into.

There are a symphony of almost undetectable sounds that make up a moment of silence, and Peter Lucian (Peter Sarsgaard) is determined to catalogue them all.

Through his job as a New York City “house tuner,” the hyper-methodical Peter works meticulously to diagnose the discordant ambient noises — produced by everything from wind patterns to humming electrical appliances — adversely affecting his clients’ moods.

When he takes on the particularly difficult case of Ellen (Rashida Jones), a lonely woman plagued by chronic exhaustion, Peter finds that the mysteries of the soul may be even greater than the mysteries of sound.

A quietly moving portrait of a harmony-obsessed man learning to embrace the dissonances of human emotion, “The Sound of Silence” invites viewers to hear the world with fresh ears.

“The Sound of Silence” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 11-16. Showtimes will be 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, Oct. 11 and 13; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.