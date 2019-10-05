Local writers are invited to attend Indie Author Day at Sedona Public Library Saturday, Oct. 12, 1-4 p.m., in the Si Birch Community Room.

Indie Author Day is a day when libraries around the country welcome their local indie authors for educational workshops, networking, and mingling.

All writers are welcome to participate in Indie Author Day, including self-published and traditionally published authors, as well as aspiring authors who have never been published.



The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin with a short meet and greet at 1 p.m., followed by presentations that will give writers the opportunity to learn from other locals who are knowledgeable about different aspects of indie publishing.

The Library’s Indie Author Day program includes these 45-minute presentations:

• 1:15 p.m. -- Turning Real Life into Fiction by Robert Louis DeMayo. DeMayo is the author of six books that have won eight national awards. His latest, The Sirens of Oak Creek, is a historical mystery spanning twelve centuries. During his presentation, DeMayo will discuss his journey into self-publishing, how his travels have influenced his writing, his writing process and journey into self-publishing, and what he’s learned along the way.

• 2:15 p.m.— There’s More to Publishing than Just Writing a Book by Kim Boykin. Author of four novels (including The Wisdom of Hair and Echoes of Mercy) and six novellas, Boykin has published with Penguin, small presses, and has self-published. She will discuss the ins and outs of the publishing world and the importance of finding and embracing your own process.

• 3:15 p.m.— Critical Tools for Marketing Your Book by Diana Phelps. Your success and sales as an author depend on mastering the right marketing tools to help promote your book. Phelps will start with a discussion of PR and events and then concentrate on websites and important social media tools. She is a Sedona resident who spent over 30 years in corporate and academic marketing before self-publishing several books, including The Author’s Concise Guide to Marketing: How to Jumpstart Sales of Your Self-Published Book.

Indie Author Day is your chance as part of the Sedona indie writing community to build connections with other writers and learn more about independent publishing. Please share this information with your author friends. We hope to see you there.

The Library is located at 3250 White Bear Road in West Sedona. For more information call 928-282-7714 or visit sedonalibrary.org.