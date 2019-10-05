Yavapai College will celebrate a stunning new feature on its Verde Valley campus.

A life-sized bronze sculpture, Poseidon, created by internationally renowned Sedona artist John M. Soderberg, Ph.D., will be unveiled at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, in Building M, Room 137 on the Verde Valley campus.

The mythical Poseidon was the Greek god of the seas and protector of the waters. He also had a dark side; he was moody and volatile, causing horrific storms and earthquakes when angered. Soderberg artfully depicts both the protective and destructive aspects of Poseidon’s personality, but goes even further — by showing that humans also have a role in protecting the sea.

At the water’s surface, sea creatures, both real and imagined, are active and healthy, while the debris of death and ruination are collecting on the sea floor. Soderberg’s Poseidon rises out of the debris into the clearer water but his face reflects serious concern for his home and our treatment of it. Dr. Soderberg will be present for the dedication and unveiling.

Poseidon comes to the Verde Valley Campus just as the celebrated Water|Ways exhibit concludes its six-week stop in the Valley.

“Co-hosting multiple Water|Ways events at Yavapai College is made possible through collaboration with the Smithsonian Institute, Arizona State University, AZ Humanities, and locally, Friends of the Verde River,” says Dr. James Perey, Executive Dean of the Verde Valley Campus and Sedona Center. “We are using multiple formats, from lectures and book discussions, to film screenings and artistic interpretations, to explore how the relationship between people and water evolves.”

The dedication of Poseidon will begin with a brief ceremony in the Verde Valley Campus Community Room (Building M-Room 137) on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. Unveiling will follow immediately afterward, near the iconic Mabery Pavilion. Visitors are also invited to attend the closing reception of the Visions of the Verde art show, in the Verde Valley Campus Art Gallery (Building F) from 5-7 p.m. All events are free.

The YC Verde Valley Campus is located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale.