Second Saturday: Artistic focus on Old Town Cottonwood

Oct. 12th is Second Saturday Art & Cultural Walk in Old Town Cottonwood and this month’s event promises a fabulous evening of wine, music, food and ART along Historic 89A.

Most merchants celebrate from 4-9 p.m.

Starting at 735 N. Main Street at the Muse Gallery, you’ll find two featured artists in the house: Nancy White and Karon Leigh.

Mrs. White’s journey with glass started when she was gifted a torch and glass rods in 2007. After learning how to make glass beads, she moved on to blow glass tubing into chandelier components.

Her education continued to include glass blowing, marble making and glass flowers at various schools in Arizona. She will have numerous pieces of glass work and alcohol ink in gallery for the show.

Karon Leigh is an expressionist painter/printmaker inspired by the Arizona landscape. Her art incorporates a bold use of color and a raw emotion, attacking her canvases with vigorous gestural expressionism, an art grounded in personal experience, inviting viewers to experience the art, rather than define it. This is Karon’s last month with The Muse as she sets off to be the new artistic director at Tubac Center of the Arts.

For other monthly Muse events visit the-muse-gallery.com/events. Autumn hours are Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

Down the street from The Muse at Arizona Regional Ceramics Contemporary Fine Art, catch Magda Gluszek’s stunning solo exhibition “Can’t See The Forest for the Trees.” These 13 all-new sculptures will be showing through Nov. 23.

ARC is located at 747 N. Main St. For additional information and other exhibitions please call 928-202-9070. ARC Fall Hours: Tuesday-Saturday noon to 5 p.m., and Second Saturday 9 p.m.

Around the bend, The City of Cottonwood presents “Southwest Expressions” by Barbara Donahue as its rotating art exhibit for the month of October. Donahue’s art career started at the early age of 8 years old, drawing animals and painting store windows for the holidays in her birth place, Van Wert, Ohio.

She attended ASU majoring in Art, and Scottsdale Artists School. Representational art is her focus and she is a self-proclaimed colorist using vivid colors in her southwest paintings.

She does paintings of New Mexico Pueblos, and landscapes of Arizona Southwest and Colorado scenes. Traveling all over the United States and Europe she paints from her visits to many locations. Donahue is a founding member of Arizona Plein Air Painters and exhibits at many local events and galleries.

Exhibit runs through Oct. 30, at the City Council Chambers located at 826 N. Main St. An artist reception will be held during the Second Saturday Art & Cultural Walk on Oct. 12, from 4-7 p.m.

Finish off the evening at 3 Kings Kasbar with dinner and the work of award-winning artist, Brianna Rush. Rush has been exhibiting her art in juried, open solo and group shows since 1994 in Connecticut, New York, New Mexico, Arizona and Taiwan.

Since moving to the Southwest in 2006, she has been enraptured with the Southwest landscape. It has been an integral part of her daily life and informs her art. Color, intuition, nature and energy are sources that create a curiosity large enough for her to explore on canvas.

She holds an Associates of Fine Arts from the Western New Mexico University in Silver City, New Mexico. She began her fine arts study at Manchester Community College in Manchester, Connecticut.

Down the road at Pillsbury Wine Company North, artist Steven Schutz will be in the house, and holding a raffle for a framed print.$3 per ticket. Winner drawn at 9 p.m.

Across the street at Arizona Stronghold Vineyards tasting room, the art of Jeremia Sunfellow and Malou Leanstinsis will be featured. Jeremia is a self-taught artist, always learning new techniques and adding new materials into her work. She combines wood, oil, pencil, and ink to create each distinctive image. She is known for her focus on the female form, her love of anatomy and her exploration of beauty and it’s complexities.

Malou has had a lifelong fascination with the human and animal subject and culminating in the liberation and integration of all that is essential in her continuing explorations of the often overlooked in our world.

Born and raised in Luxembourg, Malou has had the good fortune to find success in her career in both painting and graphic design.

For updates, visit: https://www.facebook.com/oldtowncottonwoodsecondsaturday or call (928) 634-0003.