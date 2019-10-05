Sedona Arts Center invites you along to be inspired and experience master artists painting in the Shangri-La of the Southwest this October.

The Sedona Arts Center has roots going back 60 years to the founding of Sedona’s identity as an “art colony.” The Sedona Plein Air Festival takes place during the best weather period of the year at the height of tourist season and is supported by a group of very experienced and enthusiastic staff and volunteers. Twenty-five artists have been selected to participate from Oct. 12-19.

“I am thrilled that two astute collectors that have a love for the Sedona Plein Air Festival have come forward to offer us a special boon. $10,000 of prize money. Though they wish to remain anonymous I am deeply touched and grateful on behalf of all the artists and the Sedona Arts Center. This raises the prestige of our Festival as it enters its 15th year and we are happy to announce that we are spreading the award money throughout the event and creating a special Best of Show award for $5000,” said Vince Fazio, executive director, Sedona Arts Center.

The Sedona Arts Center hosted event is sponsored by the City of Sedona, Sedona Chamber of Commerce as well as local businesses and resorts.

The festival is also supported by a very experienced and enthusiastic group of volunteers. The Sedona community of art lovers open their doors volunteering to host the thirty artists from around the country in their homes or casitas for the week.

An opening exhibition of six works by each artist creates a diverse opening exhibition representing a variety of media and style incorporating studio and plein air work. Paintings done during the festival are integrated into the ongoing exhibition throughout the week. Paintings are available for sale to patrons all week long.

A keynote address mid-week and an awards gala Friday evening provide added encouragement to view and purchase.

Friday afternoon the artists select their best three works to be judged for awards in the designated Awards room. The festival also includes three paint-out events where all artist’s paint and the public is invited to watch and buy, with our most famous paint out, The Main Street Paint Out taking place on Saturday, Oct. 19.

For festival information and to learn more about our participating artists, visit SedonaPleinAirFestival.org.

This year’s festival artists are: Beth Bathe, Joshua Been, Lyn Boyer, Betty Carr, Bill Cramer, Tracey Frugoli, Laura Gable, Kimball Geisler, Kadin Goldberg, Bruce Gomez, Rick Kinateder, Gretchen Lopez, Mick McGinty, James McGrew, Alison Leigh Menke, Lilli-anne Price, Elizabeth St. Hilaire, Matt Sterbenz, Gregory Stocks, Paula Swain, Charles Thomas , Melanie Thompson, Patty Voje, John Yerden.

Complete 2019 Festival Schedule

• Saturday | Oct. 12 | 7 p.m. |

Opening Reception

• Sunday | Oct. 13 | 10 – 11:30 a.m. | Gamblin Artist’s Colors – Free Talk

• Sunday | Oct. 13 | 1 – 4 p.m. | Plein Air Painting Afternoon with Anna Fox Ryan

• Monday & Tuesday | Oct. 14-15 |

• Wednesday | Oct. 16 | 9 a.m. to noon | Creekside Paint Out at La’Auberge de Sedona. Sponsored by and located at L’Auberge de Sedona resort.

• Wednesday | Oct. 16 | 7 p.m. | Keynote Presentation by Dave Santillanes.

• Thursday | Oct 17 | 3 – 5:30 p.m. | Mariposa Paint Out.

• Friday | Oct. 18 | 9 a.m. to0 1 p.m. | Keynote Painting Demonstration – Plein Air to Studio.

Join in the last session of Dave Santillanes’ 3.5-day workshop during the 15th Annual Sedona Plein Air Festival (Oct 12 - 19, 2019).

• Friday | Oct. 18 | 5 – 8 p.m. | Plein Air Party and Awards Night. Free and open to the public.

• Saturday | Oct. 19 | 10 a.m. to noon| Main Street Paint Out. Free and open to the public.

• Saturday | Oct. 19 | 12:30-2 p.m. |Free and open to the public.

The Sedona Plein Air Festival is hosted by Sedona Arts Center, 15 Art Barn Road. 928-282-3865.