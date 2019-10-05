Steve Sandner returns to ‘The Classics’ at Sound Bites Grill

Sedona’s Sound Bites Grill promises an evening of romantic dancing or just listening to beautiful songs played by The Classics, Oct. 13, 6-9 p.m.

The Classics are delighted to have Steve Sandner rejoin them. Pianist/vocalist Steve Sandner is originally from the Chicago area and now splits his time between Michigan and Sedona.

After jazz studies at Berklee School of Music in Boston, Sandner studied trumpet and classical piano at University of Illinois and Eastern Michigan University.

Sandner has led various sized jazz ensembles in Chicago, Michigan, and Arizona and has five self-produced CDs including two with legendary jazz trumpeter Marcus Belgrave.

In 2005, Sandner moved to northern Arizona where he is working as a pianist/vocalist. He is also in demand as a vocal accompanist with various jazz and pop performers.

The Classics also features Susannah Martin on vocals, Selwyn Reams on upright bass and George Bein on drums. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes as you snuggle on the dance floor with your partner while the combo plays very danceable music. A variety of Latin and up-tempo songs will be played as well.

You will definitely want to be on the dance floor when you hear “When I Fall in Love”, “I‘m in The Mood For Love“, “Moon River” and “Your Love” just to name a few.

Also, several beautiful duets sung by Steve and Susannah are planned. There is no cover charge for this event. In addition, Sound Bites will offer their Early Bird Special Menu for the entire evening while “The Classics” enchants audience and dancers alike with their beautiful music.

Vocalist Susannah Martin has lived and performed around Sedona and northern Arizona for the past 14 years, earning the love and respect of fans and musicians alike for her jazz, bossa nova and pop stylings. “Susannah Martin is the consummate performer. She brings class and polish to any stage ... a true delight to behold.” says the Tucson Jazz Society.

Selwyn Reams joins the trio with his mastery on jazz bass. Originally from Arizona, Reams grew up in a musical family and became a musician early, playing several brass and reed instruments.

He took up the double bass while in college at Northern Arizona University (NAU) and has played double bass in seven different Symphony and Chamber Orchestras. He has performed with many high profile artists, including Cedar Walton, Joe Williams, Emmy Lou Harris, Donald O’Connor, John Lee Hooker and DeeDee Bridgewater.

Rounding out “The Classics” is bandleader and drummer, George Bein. George started his musical journey as a drummer with various high school and college dance bands.

His path then led him to earn his PhD in Electrophysics and a career in the field. Bein was overjoyed to return to the drums, first joining the percussion section of the Cottonwood Community Band, and now, as founder of his own band. He’s thrilled to have our Sedona community and visitors join in the fun and romance, the beautiful music, the delicious food and dancing with “The Classics”.Sound Bites Grill is located in the Hyatt Pinon Pointe shopping center in uptown Sedona, off of Hwy 89A.

This exciting venue is offers delicious dining and features live music all week.

Reservations suggested by calling 928-282-2713 for more info visit www.SoundBitesGrill.com.