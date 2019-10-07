OFFERS
Bob Eddingfield resigns from Verde Valley Fire Board

Bob Eddingfield

Originally Published: October 7, 2019 10:10 a.m.

COTTONWOOD -- The Verde Valley Fire District Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Board Member Bob Eddingfield Sept. 24.

Eddingfield has been an active member of the Board of Directors since 1999. His service began when he applied to fill a vacancy in May of that year. Among the credentials he listed on is application back then was basic medical training and surgical technical training through the U.S. Air Force and EMT training through Yavapai College. Eddingfield was also an EMT instructor for Yavapai College in 1978-79.

Twenty years is a long time to volunteer as a board member. He has seen many changes through the years. When he started, Verde Valley Fire District was Verde Rural Fire District. He was there through a merger with Cornville-Page Springs Fire District in 2002 and through a consolidation with Clarkdale Fire District in 2016. Verde Valley Fire District has been fortunate to have his consistent leadership over the last 20 years. Throughout his tenure he has been a mentor to many. He will certainly be missed.

Verde Valley Fire District is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy on the Board of Directors. The vacated term ends Nov. 30, 2020.

Candidates must meet the minimum state requirements to hold an elected office, including residing in, and be a registered voter of, Verde Valley Fire District.

An application, letter of interest and resume are required and must be received by 4 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Interviews are expected to be conducted by the Board of Directors on Oct. 21, 2019 and the appointment is expected to take place at the Oct. 22, 2019 regular meeting.

Applicant packets are available at the District Office at 2700 E. Godard Road, Cottonwood.

Packets are also available on the Verde Valley Fire District website: www.verdevalleyfire.org.

For additional information, please contact Administrative Assistant Joyce Driscoll at 634-2578 x8

