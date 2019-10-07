Delafuente gets three years probation in domestic assault case
CAMP VERDE -- Cody Delafuente learned his fate Monday: pleading guilty to two "undesignated" felonies won't cost him his career in law enforcement.
Monday, Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff sentenced Delafuente to three years probation, zero jail time and a series of fines and fees, designating the two crimes to which Delafuente pleaded guilty as non-felonies.
Bluff accepted the guilty pleas of Delafuente, a Cottonwood police officer currently on administrative leave, to two counts of aggravated assault-domestic violence, stemming from an October 2018 incident in which his then-wife was injured.
State statute permits certain crimes to remain undesignated felonies, giving judges latitude in terms of imposing felony sentences and designating crimes at the time of sentencing.
Delafuente, his father and brother all testified at Monday's sentencing hearing. A tearful Delafuente pointed out his father and grandfather were in law enforcement, and his brother is entering the field soon.
The family left the courthouse as a group and didn't take any questions.
