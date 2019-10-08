Camp Verde commits $250K to equestrian center
CAMP VERDE – At an August work session, the Camp Verde Town Council decided that as much as $250,000 should go toward the Camp Verde Arena Association’s efforts to build an equestrian center.
Last week, council voted 7-to-0 to officially direct the money from the town’s Capital Improvements budget for fiscal year 2019-2020.
“There was some question as to whether or not the direction given to Town Manager [Russ Martin] at the work sessions covering these items were enough to solidify council’s authority through the town manager for budgetary purposes,” council’s Oct. 2 agenda packet stated. “This [agenda] item was requested to ensure clarity about the direction to the town manager that has been given.”
The $250,000 would allow the Association to have the arena ready for a January 2020 event, Arena Association President Mary Phelps told council.
The town’s financial commitment is, in essence, a cap of capital funds for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, Councilor Joe Butner said before council’s vote.
“Unless there are other approvals,” he said.
The $250,000 would go toward engineering, clearing and grubbing, grading, electric, arena installation and a vendor/restroom building, according to a spreadsheet the Arena Association provided council in August,
Also according to the spreadsheet, the Arena Association is projecting an additional $260,000 in costs toward bleachers, arena installation, fencing, announcer stand, a second arena, ticket building, speaker system and arena tractor.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42
- Obituary: Janet Rae Pender Foster 1957-2019
- Former VACTE business manager indicted for alleged theft of school funds
- Hiker performs CPR on Sedona hiking trail
- Cottonwood man arrested for alleged child abuse of 3-year-old
- County planning commission narrowly approves Colt Grill
- Crash involved motorcycle, car in Cottonwood
- New faces, new places and facelift on local restaurant scene
- Huey, Lewis make news on YAN board
- Cottonwood man arrested for alleged abuse of 3-year-old child
- Sedona Fix It Clinic set for Saturday, Oct. 12
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
- Man arrested, charged in stabbing near Cottonwood Circle K
- One assault reported; 98 calls for police service, during Thunder Valley Rally weekend
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: