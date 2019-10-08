Global gathering for peace, healing
COTTONWOOD – The Center of Universal Light, Naam Yoga Arizona and the City of Cottonwood will present a Global Gathering for Peace and Healing at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Old Town Activity Park, located at 187 E. Pima St.
This free event includes Naam Yoga and community Kirtan singing to bring our communities together in the spirit of Love, Peace, and Light.
Dr. Nicole Coyle, Director and Founder of the Naam Arizona Center in Mesa, is leading the Naam Yoga, a highly interactive yoga concept and advanced form of sound therapy through music.
The Cottonwood gathering is a satellite experience to the main event in Mexico City led by Dr. Joseph Michael Levry, the founder of Naam Yoga.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair, blanket, yoga mat and a small personal flashlight.
As a zero-waste event, all are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, taking the leftovers and trash with them.
Sponsorships and donations are tax deductible through Center of Universal Light, a 501(c) (3) organization.
The Center of Universal Light, Inc., 501(c) (3), is a spiritual healing center located in the Old Town Center for the Arts, located at 5th and Main streets in Cottonwood.
Sunday Gatherings at 10:30 a.m. and weekly and monthly community programs.
Call 928-864-5230 for more information or visit centerofuniversallight.com.
If You Go ...
• What: Naam Yoga, Meditation and Singing
• When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13
• Where: Old Town Activity Park, 187 E. Pima Street, Cottonwood
• How Much: Free Event, but donations accepted
• More info: 928-864-5230 or you@centerofuniversallight.com
- Obituary: Janet Rae Pender Foster 1957-2019
- Former VACTE business manager indicted for alleged theft of school funds
- Hiker performs CPR on Sedona hiking trail
- Cottonwood man arrested for alleged child abuse of 3-year-old
- County planning commission narrowly approves Colt Grill
- Crash involved motorcycle, car in Cottonwood
- New faces, new places and facelift on local restaurant scene
- Huey, Lewis make news on YAN board
- Cottonwood man arrested for alleged abuse of 3-year-old child
- Sedona Fix It Clinic set for Saturday, Oct. 12
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
- Man arrested, charged in stabbing near Cottonwood Circle K
- One assault reported; 98 calls for police service, during Thunder Valley Rally weekend
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: