Tue, Oct. 08
Global gathering for peace, healing

Originally Published: October 8, 2019 9:36 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – The Center of Universal Light, Naam Yoga Arizona and the City of Cottonwood will present a Global Gathering for Peace and Healing at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Old Town Activity Park, located at 187 E. Pima St.

This free event includes Naam Yoga and community Kirtan singing to bring our communities together in the spirit of Love, Peace, and Light.

Dr. Nicole Coyle, Director and Founder of the Naam Arizona Center in Mesa, is leading the Naam Yoga, a highly interactive yoga concept and advanced form of sound therapy through music.

The Cottonwood gathering is a satellite experience to the main event in Mexico City led by Dr. Joseph Michael Levry, the founder of Naam Yoga.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair, blanket, yoga mat and a small personal flashlight.

As a zero-waste event, all are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, taking the leftovers and trash with them.

Sponsorships and donations are tax deductible through Center of Universal Light, a 501(c) (3) organization.

The Center of Universal Light, Inc., 501(c) (3), is a spiritual healing center located in the Old Town Center for the Arts, located at 5th and Main streets in Cottonwood.

Sunday Gatherings at 10:30 a.m. and weekly and monthly community programs.

Call 928-864-5230 for more information or visit centerofuniversallight.com.

If You Go ...

• What: Naam Yoga, Meditation and Singing

• When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

• Where: Old Town Activity Park, 187 E. Pima Street, Cottonwood

• How Much: Free Event, but donations accepted

• More info: 928-864-5230 or you@centerofuniversallight.com

Most Read
More like this story

Ilchi Lee lecture and book signing
Celebrate the Sedona Spirit Nov. 12th
Sedona World Peace Dance Celebration
World Peace Dance comes to Sedona Feb. 7
Heart & Soul Wellness Center in Old Town

