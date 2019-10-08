Goodwill to open Cottonwood store on Oct. 11
COTTONWOOD — Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona will open its new 16,000-square-foot Cottonwood location at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11. But the organization will celebrate its new Cottonwood location at 8:45 a.m. with a special ribbon cutting
The new store is located at 1501 SR 89A, Suite 1427. The first 150 people in line outside the store will receive a $5 gift card good toward their next purchase. Shoppers will receive a $5 off coupon when they make a donation during grand opening weekend.
The Cottonwood Goodwill will have a new donation center in the back of the store behind the shopping center.
The new donation center will feature a convenient drive-up donation area where a Goodwill team member will collect donations directly from your car.
-- Bill Helm
