Pink Patch Project comes to Camp Verde Marshal’s Office
CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will participate in the 2019 Pink Patch Project, with proceeds from the sales of the patches going to the Breast Care Center at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During October, Marshal’s Office deputies will wear pink shoulder patches to show support for this cause.
The Pink Patch Project is a public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this disease.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S., as one in eight women are diagnosed with the disease.
Each year, more than 250,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed, and more than 2,500 men are also diagnosed with breast cancer. But breast cancer can be treated with surgery, radiation therapy, hormone therapy and chemotherapy.
Residents and the public can purchase a pink patch for $10 each, with proceeds going to the fight against breast cancer.
Patches can be purchased in person at the Marshal’s Office at 646 S. 1st St.
Patches can also be purchased by mail with a minimum donation of $10 per patch.
Make your check payable to Town of Camp Verde, and mail to: Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Attn: Pink Patch, 646 S. 1st Street, Camp Verde, AZ 86322.
Please provide a self-addressed, stamped return envelope for your patch in order to allow all the proceeds of the patch sales to go to the YRMC Breast Care Center foundation.
For more information about breast cancer, visit yrmc.org/services/breastcare-center/services.
- Obituary: Janet Rae Pender Foster 1957-2019
- Former VACTE business manager indicted for alleged theft of school funds
- Hiker performs CPR on Sedona hiking trail
- Cottonwood man arrested for alleged child abuse of 3-year-old
- County planning commission narrowly approves Colt Grill
- Crash involved motorcycle, car in Cottonwood
- New faces, new places and facelift on local restaurant scene
- Huey, Lewis make news on YAN board
- Cottonwood man arrested for alleged abuse of 3-year-old child
- Sedona Fix It Clinic set for Saturday, Oct. 12
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
- Man arrested, charged in stabbing near Cottonwood Circle K
- One assault reported; 98 calls for police service, during Thunder Valley Rally weekend
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: