Pink Patch Project comes to Camp Verde Marshal’s Office

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will participate in the 2019 Pink Patch Project, with proceeds from the sales of the patches going to the Breast Care Center at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During October, Marshal’s Office deputies will wear pink shoulder patches to show support for this cause.



The Pink Patch Project is a public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this disease.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S., as one in eight women are diagnosed with the disease.

Each year, more than 250,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed, and more than 2,500 men are also diagnosed with breast cancer. But breast cancer can be treated with surgery, radiation therapy, hormone therapy and chemotherapy.

Residents and the public can purchase a pink patch for $10 each, with proceeds going to the fight against breast cancer.

Patches can be purchased in person at the Marshal’s Office at 646 S. 1st St.

Patches can also be purchased by mail with a minimum donation of $10 per patch.

Make your check payable to Town of Camp Verde, and mail to: Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Attn: Pink Patch, 646 S. 1st Street, Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

Please provide a self-addressed, stamped return envelope for your patch in order to allow all the proceeds of the patch sales to go to the YRMC Breast Care Center foundation.

For more information about breast cancer, visit yrmc.org/services/breastcare-center/services.