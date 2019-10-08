OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Oct. 08
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Pink Patch Project comes to Camp Verde Marshal’s Office

Camp Verde Marshal’s Office deputies will wear pink patches during October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Anyone can purchase a pink patch for $10. Proceeds go toward the fight against breast cancer. VVN/Bill Helm

Camp Verde Marshal’s Office deputies will wear pink patches during October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Anyone can purchase a pink patch for $10. Proceeds go toward the fight against breast cancer. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 9:37 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will participate in the 2019 Pink Patch Project, with proceeds from the sales of the patches going to the Breast Care Center at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During October, Marshal’s Office deputies will wear pink shoulder patches to show support for this cause.

The Pink Patch Project is a public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this disease.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S., as one in eight women are diagnosed with the disease.

Each year, more than 250,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed, and more than 2,500 men are also diagnosed with breast cancer. But breast cancer can be treated with surgery, radiation therapy, hormone therapy and chemotherapy.

Residents and the public can purchase a pink patch for $10 each, with proceeds going to the fight against breast cancer.

Patches can be purchased in person at the Marshal’s Office at 646 S. 1st St.

Patches can also be purchased by mail with a minimum donation of $10 per patch.

Make your check payable to Town of Camp Verde, and mail to: Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Attn: Pink Patch, 646 S. 1st Street, Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

Please provide a self-addressed, stamped return envelope for your patch in order to allow all the proceeds of the patch sales to go to the YRMC Breast Care Center foundation.

For more information about breast cancer, visit yrmc.org/services/breastcare-center/services.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

NAZ Suns donate $6,665 to breast cancer fight
NAZ Suns announce second annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night
Sir, your wife has breast cancer
Re/Max, ZTA think pink
Gallery: Zumbathon and Arty Bras

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News