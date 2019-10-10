AIA announces intial 2020-2022 realignments

Camp Verde High School is moving on up.

On Wednesday the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced its initial alignments for all sports except for 11-man football for the two school year period of 2020 to 2022. With an enrollment of 553, Camp Verde is set to move up to 3A from 2A.

Meanwhile, Mingus Union, whose enrollment is 1,291, will remain in the 4A and Sedona Red Rock, enrollment of 323, will remain in 2A.

The placements are not final though, schools have until Oct. 15 to appeal their placements.

The alignments are for all sports except for 11-man football, which will be based on performance and so that will be determined after the season. In 1A football they play 8-man football; 2A and up play with 11.

Up next on Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, conference committees will meet to review appeals and set the regions. Then the updated conference alignments and regions will be announced on Oct. 25.

Schools will then have a chance to appeal and after those are heard and the AIA executive committee meets, the final conference and region placements for all sports except 11-man football will be announced. On Dec. 12 the initial football alignments will be posted.

For team sports, the AIA’s member schools are divided into six conferences, with 1A being the smallest and 6A being the biggest. Then the conferences are further divided into mostly local regions.

For the individual sports, the schools are divided by divisions, with Division I being the biggest, Division II being the second biggest and so forth. Then the divisions are further divided into sections.

Currently in Division III, Mingus Union cross country will remain there. In cross country Division II is 5A schools, plus the 15 biggest 4A schools.

Division III is the remaining 4A schools plus the 3A schools, so Camp Verde will move to DIII from Division IV in cross country.

There are three divisions in swimming and diving. Mingus Union will remain in Division III as it is the 15 smallest 4A schools plus the 3A, 2A and 1A teams. The Marauders were the last 4A team to make the DIII cut.

Wrestling is made up of four Divisions. Camp Verde will remain in Division IV as Division III is most of the 4A schools and the ten biggest 3A schools.

Mingus Union wrestling will remain in Division III.

Mingus Union and Camp Verde will both be in Division III in track and field. Division II is the 5A schools plus the top 15 biggest 4A schools. Currently Mingus Union is in Division III and Camp Verde is in Division IV.

Mingus Union spiritline will be in Division II, which is 5A and 4A and Camp Verde in Division III, which is 3A to 1A.

Tennis will have three divisions. Mingus Union will remain in Division II, which is most of the 5A and all the 4A schools.

Mingus Union boys golf will remain in Division II, which is most of the 5A schools and all the 4A teams. Camp Verde golf stays in Division III and in the spring, as DIII is all the schools smaller than 4A.

Mingus Union girls golf will remain in Division II, which is all the schools smaller than 6A.

Mingus Union’s enrollment rose from 1,258 in 2017, the time of the last realignment census to 1,291. Camp Verde’s enrollment rose from 497 to 553.

Sedona Red Rock’s enrollment dropped from 393 in 2017 to 323.

Realignment fun facts:

Chandler Hamilton is the biggest school in the state with 4,034

Red Valley-Cove is the smallest with 21 students

Flagstaff is the biggest current Grand Canyon Region school with 1,711

Lee Williams is the smallest Grand Canyon school with 1,124

With an enrollment of 2,204 Queen Creek is in 6A but Marana with an enrollment of 2,204 is in 5A

Tucson Sahuaro, Scottsdale Saguaro, Cactus and Sahuarita are all in 4A

The school just ahead of Camp Verde is Tanque Verde (enrollment 576)

Starting with Phoenix St. Mary’s and ending with Tucson San Miguel, the bottom seven schools in 3A are Christian, four of which are Catholic