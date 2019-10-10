Camp Carleton Band comes to Fort Verde Days this weekend
CAMP VERDE – The Camp Carleton Band, a brass period-correct band from California, will play throughout Fort Verde Days weekend, Fort Verde State Park Manager Sheila Stubler said.
Shows will include the Oct. 12 Saturday night dance at the town’s Ramada on Hollamon Street.
The Camp Carleton Band is “a group of musicians committed to keeping true with the tradition of military bands during Civil War era,” Stubler said.
Camp Carleton was the largest of several military camps to be maintained at various times in the vicinity of San Bernardino, California.
It was established in the fall of 1861 by Captain William A. McCleave and a detachment of the 1st Regiment California Volunteer Cavalry to check any secessionist activities in San Bernardino County.
Camp Carleton was built on the north bank of the Santa Ana River, south of San Bernardino, in the vicinity of present Waterman Avenue.
The camp was moved to “Emergency Camp” on a slight hill north of San Bernardino for short time during the Great Flood in February, 1862.
This site is northeast of the Tippecanoe Avenue Bridge over the Santa Ana River, next to the former Norton Air Force Base.
After the Great Flood of 1862, the camp’s garrison was moved to El Monte, California where they established a New Camp Carleton. The post was abandoned in 1865.
The camp took its name from James Henry Carleton who was a general in the Union army during the American Civil War.
Carleton is most well known as an Indian fighter in the southwestern United States.
The 1st Regiment California Volunteer Cavalry was a cavalry regiment in the Union Army during the American Civil War.
It was first formed of five companies as 1st Battalion, 1st Regiment California Volunteer Cavalry between August and October 1861, at Camp Merchant near Oakland, California.
After the battalion was organized it was sent to Southern California, three companies being stationed at Camp Latham, near Los Angeles, and two at Camp Carleton, near San Bernardino, Calif.
