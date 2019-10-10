OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Oct. 10
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Carleton Band comes to Fort Verde Days this weekend

Staff report
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 10:27 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Carleton Band, a brass period-correct band from California, will play throughout Fort Verde Days weekend, Fort Verde State Park Manager Sheila Stubler said.

Shows will include the Oct. 12 Saturday night dance at the town’s Ramada on Hollamon Street.

The Camp Carleton Band is “a group of musicians committed to keeping true with the tradition of military bands during Civil War era,” Stubler said.

Camp Carleton was the largest of several military camps to be maintained at various times in the vicinity of San Bernardino, California.

It was established in the fall of 1861 by Captain William A. McCleave and a detachment of the 1st Regiment California Volunteer Cavalry to check any secessionist activities in San Bernardino County.

Camp Carleton was built on the north bank of the Santa Ana River, south of San Bernardino, in the vicinity of present Waterman Avenue.

The camp was moved to “Emergency Camp” on a slight hill north of San Bernardino for short time during the Great Flood in February, 1862.

This site is northeast of the Tippecanoe Avenue Bridge over the Santa Ana River, next to the former Norton Air Force Base.

After the Great Flood of 1862, the camp’s garrison was moved to El Monte, California where they established a New Camp Carleton. The post was abandoned in 1865.

The camp took its name from James Henry Carleton who was a general in the Union army during the American Civil War.

Carleton is most well known as an Indian fighter in the southwestern United States.

The 1st Regiment California Volunteer Cavalry was a cavalry regiment in the Union Army during the American Civil War.

It was first formed of five companies as 1st Battalion, 1st Regiment California Volunteer Cavalry between August and October 1861, at Camp Merchant near Oakland, California.

After the battalion was organized it was sent to Southern California, three companies being stationed at Camp Latham, near Los Angeles, and two at Camp Carleton, near San Bernardino, Calif.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

1870: MILITARY NEWS; General Wheaton
Verde Heritage -- 1865: First Lieutenant Antonio Abeytia, Part 1.
Sheila Stubler named Grand Marshal of Fort Verde Days Parade
7 things to know about Buffalo Soldiers
Fort Verde celebrates Buffalo Soldiers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News