Camp Verde girls blank Payson to win second straight

After a neck and neck first half, Camp Verde High girls soccer pulled away from Payson to win their second in a row.

The No. 8 Camp Verde (3-4-1, 2-2 Central) beat No. 9 Payson 2-0 on Tuesday afternoon at home.

“(Whew) It was a little scary but the girls pulled it out,” CV head coach Javier Pineda said. “The first half was going to be either team but the second half we talked to the girls and we started doing what we practice. It was good; we have a lot of stuff to work on but other than that they did pretty good.”

In the first half the two teams shared possession but in the second Camp Verde had pretty much all the chances. Junior defender Tyler McDonald opened up the scoring with a goal in the 59th minute and senior forward/midfielder Jocelyn Fitzgerald scored in the 65th minute.

Photo Gallery Camp Verde girls soccer hosts Payson 100819 On Oct. 8 Camp Verde High girls soccer hosted Payson, winning 2-0. VVN/James Kelley

Pineda said the difference in the second half was the Cowboys’ intensity.

“The girls started playing a lot more aggressive, they were going more to the ball,” Pineda said. “They wanted it more. When you play, you gotta want it. If you don’t want it you’re not gonna run to the ball, you’re not gonna get it. In the second half they realized that we needed to win (laughs).”

The victory is the Cowboys’ second in a row after they lost 8-0 at No. 1 Northland Prep. On Oct. 4 Camp Verde beat No. 10 Page 2-0.

“They’ve been pretty good,” Pineda said. “We still, like I said, have a lot to work on but every game they’re playing a lot better. And then (Tuesday) we were missing a few of the girls on defense and up front, there’s a lot of them that are hurt so they couldn’t play. So hopefully we get them back for next game.”

The Cowboys have also won three of the last four games, as they beat Payson 2-0 in Sept. 26 on the road.

With a ranking of eighth, Camp Verde will need to move up a couple spots to get into the postseason. The state tournament is four teams and the play-in tournament is the sides ranked No. 3 to No. 6.

Pineda said he wasn’t sure if they can move up to the sixth slot.

The results from the Cowboys’ game against No. 3 Blue Ridge on Thursday night were not available at press time.

“Right now I don’t know,” Pineda said. “We still gotta keep going one game at a time and we’ll see how it goes after that.”

UP NEXT

The Cowboys travel to No. 2 Chino Valley on Oct. 19. The Cougars beat the Cowboys 4-0 in Camp Verde in September.