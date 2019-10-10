OFFERS
Thu, Oct. 10
City of Sedona grasshopper hoops registration starts Oct. 21

City of Sedona
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 1:48 p.m.

SEDONA -- Grasshopper basketball registration opens Oct. 21.

Grasshopper basketball league is for boys and girls in grades one to six. This is a low-pressure league with an emphasis placed on skills development, good sportsmanship, positive encouragement and teaching children the rules and fundamentals of basketball. Whether you are a coach, player or parent, we offer a fun and exciting season for all.

Registration runs Oct. 21 through Nov. 7.

The registration fee is $35 per player, and a $3 discount is offered for additional siblings. Register in person at the Sedona Parks and Recreation office located at 525 Posse Ground Rd. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Practices and games are held in the West Sedona School Gymnasium. Practices will begin the week of Nov. 25 and will be conducted one to two times per week. Practice days and times will be scheduled Monday through Thursday between 3 and 7 p.m. and will last no longer than one hour. Games are played on Saturdays and will run Jan. 4 through March 14.

The Parks and Recreation Department is seeking volunteer coaches for the season. No experience required, just time and a willingness to help. Coaching tools and resources are provided. Coaches are essential for a successful season; if teams do not have a coach some prospective players may not be able to participate. If you are interested contact Dawn Norman, recreation and aquatics supervisor, at 928-203-5077 or dnorman@sedonaaz.gov.

Contact
