OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Oct. 10
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clemenceau gymnasium site for next contra dance Oct. 19

Basic moves for contra dance will be taught from 6:30-7 p.m. with the main dance planned from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Clemenceau gymnasium, 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

Basic moves for contra dance will be taught from 6:30-7 p.m. with the main dance planned from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Clemenceau gymnasium, 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

Originally Published: October 10, 2019 11:08 a.m.

Contra Dance returns Saturday, Oct. 19, with a new location: the Clemenceau gymnasium with its beautiful wood dance floor.

Join the fun, 6:30-10 p.m. at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood with live music provided by Just Desserts and calling by Deb Comly.

You don’t need a partner OR experience -- all dances are taught and called and basic moves are taught from 6:30-7 p.m. If you can walk, you can contra.

Admission is $10/dancer, $7/students; all Cottonwood-Oak Creek students are free with a paid adult.

Contra dance has some similarities to square dancing and English and Scottish folk dancing; you can see examples on Youtube. Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you can move in. Bring a snack to share if possible. The dance is sponsored by the Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music.

For more information, call 928-634-0486 or email sandy@ringsforever.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

What's Happening 9-16-09
What's Happening 9-9-07
What's Happening: June 11, 2017
What's Happening: June 14, 2017
Verde Valley Datebook

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News