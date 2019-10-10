Clemenceau gymnasium site for next contra dance Oct. 19

Contra Dance returns Saturday, Oct. 19, with a new location: the Clemenceau gymnasium with its beautiful wood dance floor.

Join the fun, 6:30-10 p.m. at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood with live music provided by Just Desserts and calling by Deb Comly.

You don’t need a partner OR experience -- all dances are taught and called and basic moves are taught from 6:30-7 p.m. If you can walk, you can contra.

Admission is $10/dancer, $7/students; all Cottonwood-Oak Creek students are free with a paid adult.

Contra dance has some similarities to square dancing and English and Scottish folk dancing; you can see examples on Youtube. Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you can move in. Bring a snack to share if possible. The dance is sponsored by the Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music.

For more information, call 928-634-0486 or email sandy@ringsforever.com.