Cottonwood children’s outreach group receives donations to feed 50 district children during fall break

CAMP VERDE – They call this project Feed Our Communities Kids. But Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s Barb Amato says it’s the answer to a six-year dream in the making.

More than $400 was raised in about a week to help pay for food to feed both breakfast and lunch to 50 of the district’s children during this week’s fall break. The money was raised thanks to the efforts of a former communications specialist with the Cottonwood Police Department, as well as local law enforcement and several other community members.

“Many of you know about the summer food program for families that is set up for those in need of food for their children while school is out,” Chelsey Shepherd wrote on her Cottonwood Community Children’s Outreach Program page. “However, there are no programs like this during regularly scheduled school breaks. Which unfortunately means that these same children are not eating breakfast and lunch while away from school.”

With the help of her former coworker Monica Kuhlt, Shepherd solicited the donation of food and money to feed the district’s children during fall, winter and spring breaks.

According to Amato, the packaged meals will be given to children in the district’s Warrior of Hope Initiative program has targeted. But the Warrior of Hope Initiative program – WHI – is open to anyone in need, nothing to fill out, no qualifications to be met.

“Families can drop off items, pick up items, or both,” said Amato, who runs Warrior of Hope Initiative out of the district’s former Cottonwood Elementary School campus.

Thanks to a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Summer Food Service Program, Cottonwood-Oak Creek already serves free breakfast and lunch during summer break.

Thanks to Shepherd and the Feed Our Communities Kids project, some of the foods that the WHI program can feed children this week include sandwiches, chips, cheese sticks, fruit, crackers and other snacks, juices, cereal and granola bars.

According to Kuhlt, public information officer at Cottonwood Police, the group’s goal is “for an organization to take over this project, but those currently involved want to continue providing meals for the children during school breaks until an organization can or wants to take it over.”

Visit facebook.com/Cottonwoods-Community-Childrens-Outreach-Program-106380267436388 for more information or to donate to the Feed Our Communities Kids program.

To learn more about Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s Warrior of Hope Initiative program, call Barb Amato at 928-639-5685.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42