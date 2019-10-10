'Dump the Drugs' collection event set for Oct. 26

VERDE VALLEY – The next Dump the Drugs event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 across Yavapai County.

The event is being held in partnership with the DEA’s National Take Back Day. Medications can be disposed of at one of eight locations throughout the county, including Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley.

In the Verde Valley, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off at the Sedona Police Department, 102 Roadrunner Drive; Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S. 6th St; Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, 646 S. 1st St; and the Clarkdale Police Department, 49 N. Ninth St.

For more information, call 928-708-0100 or visit matforce.org.

