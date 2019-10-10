Goodwill to hold Dunkin’ Donuts hiring event
COTTONWOOD – Dunkin’ Donuts is looking for employees to staff its new Cottonwood location.
With the help of Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, Dunkin’ Donuts will have two opportunities for folks to want to work at the soon-to-be-open Cottonwood store, located next to the new Starbucks at SR 260 and SR 89A.
Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona’s Job Fair is from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct 17 at the Goodwill’s new Cottonwood location at 1501 SR 89A, Suite 1427.
Available for job seekers will be full-service kiosks and a phone to speak with a career advisor, according to Mindy Brigham, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona’s Mission Advancement manager for Yavapai and Coconino Counties.
Brigham also said that Dunkin’ Donuts will do “most of the hiring from these two hiring events, so individuals should do their best to try to make it to one of them.” Dunkin’ Donuts is looking for shift managers, assistant managers, cake decorators, bakers and crew members.
