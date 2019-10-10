OFFERS
Letter: It’s remarkable how Camp Verde can come together for a good cause

Originally Published: October 10, 2019 11:15 a.m.

Editor:

On Sept. 27-28, a yard sale was held in Camp Verde to benefit Montezuma Veterinarian Services due to the building fire in July that affected their business.

More than $3,000 was raised to help them recover the business in their new location at 298 W. General Crook Trail.

Our thanks to all who helped: Donators who gave items and money, several of whom live outside of Camp Verde.

Volunteers who collected, organized and cleaned donations, and then worked during the two-day sale.

Neighbors on Merchant Lane who endured increased traffic on sale days, as well as giving donations and helping at the sale.

Thank you to the many customers who bought nearly all the items. Together we supported Montezuma Veterinarian Services.

This benefit speaks well of our valley residents who came out to help a local business.

It is remarkable what this community can do to come together for a cause.

Sue Ayers and Kathy Davis, Camp Verde

