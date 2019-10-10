Letter: Only available path out of Village is through Verde Valley School Road

Editor:

Dr. Mialocq is calling my suggestion to alleviating the traffic congestion from the Village to Sedona as bizarre.



I am not going to debate Dr. Mialocq, because that serves no purpose, let me just make a few concluding remarks.

Anyone remotely familiar with queuing theory should understand that if you have three flows along route 179 going to the intersection of 179 and 89A and one of the flows can be given an alternate route, it will reduce the congestion at the critical intersection.



That is, if the traffic flow from the Village towards West Sedona can be rerouted, it will be reducing the congestion impeding the traffic flows going to uptown and the Canyon.



To accomplish this, the Village to West Sedona traffic has to be separated as soon as possible from the other two branches.



That is, the separation must start in the Village. Such a route might also cut down the time for the school buses to go from the village to the Sedona high school.



Just so Mialocq will not come back with another half page of objections, I understand that it will never be possible to cleanly separate the assumed three distinct traffic flows. There will be some cross traffic.

The only available path out of the Village is through Verde Valley School Road because the route along Page Springs Road takes too long. Since at one time the route across the creek was used by the public, it might still be an available path.



That is for the legal experts to evaluate. It is not going to be a popular route for those, as we do, live along the road.



A 20-year-old study notwithstanding, as the area grows, the needs change and so do the political makeup in the governing bodies around the area.

Dr. Mialocq dismisses the idea about having an escape route for people living in the remote areas of the Verde Valley School Road.



At the same time the Fire Department has called a meeting to discuss escaping from Jacks Canyon in case of a forest fire east of 179. That presents about the same problems as exists on the west side of 179. I don’t understand how Dr. Mialocq can have any opinion about where a forest fire in our valley would start and how it might progress.



Although I have been involved with forest fire cause and origin investigations, I would not venture to make a guess about what a fire in our valley might look like. I will leave that to the Sedona Fire Department to study.



However, there are many possible causes of forest fires. Power line caused fires is just one of many possibilities.



But, I do know that I would like to have more than one escape route. The route across the Oak Creek is about the only viable option for those living along the Verde Valley School Road.



Stig Nilsson, Village of Oak Creek