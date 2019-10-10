OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Oct. 10
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King

Cottonwood’s Ming House restaurant t closed in mid-August, and will be demolished and replaced by a Burger King. A representative for the franchisee company said Burger King can compete in Cottonwood’s crowded fast-food environment because “we do not believe other chains match Burger King’s combination of quality and value.” VVN photo / Jason W. Brooks

Cottonwood’s Ming House restaurant t closed in mid-August, and will be demolished and replaced by a Burger King. A representative for the franchisee company said Burger King can compete in Cottonwood’s crowded fast-food environment because “we do not believe other chains match Burger King’s combination of quality and value.” VVN photo / Jason W. Brooks

Originally Published: October 10, 2019 12:11 p.m.

A longtime Cottonwood restaurant has closed — but its building won’t be empty for long.

Ming House, a Chinese restaurant that had been a fixture on South Main Street for many years, closed in mid-August. The owner has sold the building, and it is in escrow now, with a Phoenix-area development company planning to replace the building with a Burger King restaurant with a drive-through.

“Nothing has been formally submitted yet,” said Jim Padgett, a planner with the City of Cottonwood. “One of the first steps would be code review.”

Laird Management, LLC, is the franchise firm working on the planning stages for the store. According to the website, lairdmgt.com, the family owned company that manages and operates more than 30 Burger King restaurants statewide, Laird Management’s founder, Mitchell C. Laird, is a practicing attorney with 40 years in that business, along with 20 years’ experience as a Burger King franchisee.

Michael Laird later purchased the company from his father. Laird Management has more than 600 employees.

The owner of Ming House couldn’t be reached as of this writing.

Susan Esgar, a legal assistant for Laird Management, LLC, told the Verde Independent that the new Burger King likely will be completed sometime in 2020, provided it clears all the necessary planning, review and approval stages.

“The owner will be making a substantial investment in the property,” Esgar said. “He will be working with ADOT and the city to ensure appropriate traffic flow. We are still in the planning stages, but the site will be significantly reconfigured.”

Esgar said Michael Laird is a U.S. Army veteran and a second-generation Arizona Burger King franchisee. She said he also involved with the Anytime Fitness that is planned for the intersection of South Main and Cherry streets.

This will not be the first time a Burger King has been established in Cottonwood. The restaurant will be close to other burger chain stores that offer similar food, in addition to other fast-food and other eating establishments.

Esgar said Michael Laird is confident his store will be successful.

“The owner believes that the time is right for Cottonwood to have a Burger King restaurant,” Esgar said. “We may be biased, but we do not believe other chains match Burger King’s combination of quality and value. We know that some Cottonwood residents currently travel all the way to Camp Verde to enjoy Burger King fare.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Use permit seeks conversion of old rec center into Old Town brewpub
Goodbye Sizzler; Hello Maverick?
APS electric inspections delay opening of Magic Wok in Camp Verde
Board enacts health code
Called Magic Wok, owner of JT Bistro to offer affordable, casual Asian dining

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News