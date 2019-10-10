Obituary: Paul Dana Whitcomb, 1956 - 2019
Paul Dana Whitcomb, born March 21, 1956, went home to his Savior on October 2, 2019.
Paul, known as, “The Computer Guy,” served as computer tech for the Verde Valley and Phoenix.
He was a bold, evangelistic man who started three churches in southern California, traveled globally to share the good news of Jesus, and pastored a church in Camp Verde with his wife, Debbie.
Anyone who has known Paul knows he was always ready to share God’s word at a moment’s notice.
He loved helping people and it was his nature to give to those in need or sow into others’ ministries.
His memorial will be Monday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. at Montezuma Chapel in Lake Montezuma, Arizona.
Preceded Paul in death was his father, Burt Whitcomb.
He is survived by his mother, Paula Drake (Don); his wife, Debbie; his daughter, Selina Whitcomb; his son, Revan Kencayed; his sister, Dina Samora (Abel); cousins Loren Brown, Diane Passone, Becky Mocerino and David Brown; niece, Roxanne Rocha and nephew Chris Samora.
Information provided by survivors.
