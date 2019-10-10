OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Oct. 10
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Paul Dana Whitcomb, 1956 - 2019

Paul Dana Whitcomb

Paul Dana Whitcomb

Originally Published: October 10, 2019 10:46 a.m.

Paul Dana Whitcomb, born March 21, 1956, went home to his Savior on October 2, 2019.

Paul, known as, “The Computer Guy,” served as computer tech for the Verde Valley and Phoenix.

He was a bold, evangelistic man who started three churches in southern California, traveled globally to share the good news of Jesus, and pastored a church in Camp Verde with his wife, Debbie.

Anyone who has known Paul knows he was always ready to share God’s word at a moment’s notice.

He loved helping people and it was his nature to give to those in need or sow into others’ ministries.

His memorial will be Monday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. at Montezuma Chapel in Lake Montezuma, Arizona.

Preceded Paul in death was his father, Burt Whitcomb.

He is survived by his mother, Paula Drake (Don); his wife, Debbie; his daughter, Selina Whitcomb; his son, Revan Kencayed; his sister, Dina Samora (Abel); cousins Loren Brown, Diane Passone, Becky Mocerino and David Brown; niece, Roxanne Rocha and nephew Chris Samora.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: John Philip Newhall 1943-2019
Obituary: Paul Dicus Brown 1970-2019
Paul D. Brown 1930 - 2009
9/28/00
Obituary: Dale Ray Brown April 30, 1933 - May 10, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News