Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Edward Short, 1929 - 2019
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 10:39 a.m.
At the age of 90 years, Bob was released from this earth.
He will be greatly missed by many.
A Celebration for his life will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Cornville where he resided: 755 Sheepshead Drive. Please bring food for pot luck.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.

