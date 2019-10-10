OFFERS
Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Edward Short, 1929 - 2019

Robert "Bob" Edward Short

Originally Published: October 10, 2019 10:39 a.m.

At the age of 90 years, Bob was released from this earth.

He will be greatly missed by many.

A Celebration for his life will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Cornville where he resided: 755 Sheepshead Drive. Please bring food for pot luck.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

