Thu, Oct. 10
Play ball: vintage base ball coming to Fort Verde Days

Former Los Angeles Dodgers stolen base champion Maury Wills poses for a photograph with members of the Fort Verde Excelsiors and Prescott Champions. At 1 p.m. Saturday, the Excelsiors will host the Champions in an 1860-era vintage baseball game at Fort Verde State Historic Park. Champions captain Mike Adrian confirmed Tuesday that Wills, the team’s assistant captain, will be present at Saturday’s game. Courtesy photo

Former Los Angeles Dodgers stolen base champion Maury Wills poses for a photograph with members of the Fort Verde Excelsiors and Prescott Champions. At 1 p.m. Saturday, the Excelsiors will host the Champions in an 1860-era vintage baseball game at Fort Verde State Historic Park. Champions captain Mike Adrian confirmed Tuesday that Wills, the team’s assistant captain, will be present at Saturday’s game. Courtesy photo

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 1:57 p.m.

Fort Verde Days will feature a vintage base ball game, with a familiar face.

On Saturday at 1 p.m. the Fort Verde Excelsiors will the Prescott Champions and the Bisbee Bees for a vintage base ball game at Fort Verde State Historic Park in Camp Verde. 20th century Major League Baseball star Maury Wills is expected to attend.

