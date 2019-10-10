Commentary: Quickly changing world requires proactive language

At a recent Verde Valley work session about solid waste collection, more than one municipal official used the term status quo to describe the option of leaving trash service in its current format.

Status quo is a term that is used quite often at many levels of government, usually as a comparison point when talking about a change or proposed change. It’s likely one of many terms that sounds neutral or benign to an official who handles a great deal of planning decisions involving finances.

However, in our modern political discourse, the term is practically derogatory, and is rarely used by a candidate or office holder as a positive way of describing something that ought not change. It’s usually a weapon used to call an opponent boring, not creative enough or willing to accept a policy that isn’t working well.

As I heard that term used in its more traditional sense during the work session, I nearly cringed at each mention of status quo. My reaction had little to do with the topic at hand, though officials did seem to be using it to mean change they feel is necessary would not be attempted if things were left alone.

Reflecting on the ways status quo is used, I wanted to use it in a different way, not to describe policy, but to describe performance of individual public officials.

The public officials involved in that work session were facing a group that generally had strong feelings about what it felt status quo meant on a particular outcome. However, one thing not said aloud at that meeting was the expectation we hope those officials always have in mind: we expect public officials to continually innovate and come up with non-traditional solutions.

Basic public trust is still key as well. It wouldn’t seem like we’d have to remind elected and appointed officials that they’re public servants, that cash-register honesty shouldn’t have to be demanded in print, but it does.

So let’s get that basic part out of the way first: Government employees, do not steal from us, and always keep the public’s best interest and desires ahead of your own or that of your friends or political supporters.

Beyond that, we expect you to innovate. Never stop pushing yourselves to create better, newer solutions that might not exist anywhere else in the United States or the world. Solutions that work while still getting the basics accomplished.

Leaders sometimes ask rhetorically if they’re expected to perform miracles. Indeed, some combinations of goals citizens expect them to meet do seem to require superhuman or scientifically unlikely feats, or would require a local government to print its own money in order to fund all the things people want.

However, this is the nature of being a public servant: it’s a tall task, coming up with solutions. It’s not just a job. It’s an obligation to help forge something future generations will inherit that’s viable and can be molded into even more useful policy and procedure.

Those generations, hopefully, in addition to being disgusted at whatever mess they’ll walk into, we also look at the individuals who did take the time to come up with new approaches and methods, despite limitations, and held everything together long enough for their children and grandchildren to take over.

Don’t simply punch the time clock until you retire. Move our society forward within your role as a public employee.

Jason W. Brooks is the associate editor of Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc.