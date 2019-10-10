OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Oct. 10
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Commentary: Quickly changing world requires proactive language

Jason W. Brooks is the associate editor of the Verde Independent.

Jason W. Brooks is the associate editor of the Verde Independent.

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 11:13 a.m.

At a recent Verde Valley work session about solid waste collection, more than one municipal official used the term status quo to describe the option of leaving trash service in its current format.

Status quo is a term that is used quite often at many levels of government, usually as a comparison point when talking about a change or proposed change. It’s likely one of many terms that sounds neutral or benign to an official who handles a great deal of planning decisions involving finances.

However, in our modern political discourse, the term is practically derogatory, and is rarely used by a candidate or office holder as a positive way of describing something that ought not change. It’s usually a weapon used to call an opponent boring, not creative enough or willing to accept a policy that isn’t working well.

As I heard that term used in its more traditional sense during the work session, I nearly cringed at each mention of status quo. My reaction had little to do with the topic at hand, though officials did seem to be using it to mean change they feel is necessary would not be attempted if things were left alone.

Reflecting on the ways status quo is used, I wanted to use it in a different way, not to describe policy, but to describe performance of individual public officials.

The public officials involved in that work session were facing a group that generally had strong feelings about what it felt status quo meant on a particular outcome. However, one thing not said aloud at that meeting was the expectation we hope those officials always have in mind: we expect public officials to continually innovate and come up with non-traditional solutions.

Basic public trust is still key as well. It wouldn’t seem like we’d have to remind elected and appointed officials that they’re public servants, that cash-register honesty shouldn’t have to be demanded in print, but it does.

So let’s get that basic part out of the way first: Government employees, do not steal from us, and always keep the public’s best interest and desires ahead of your own or that of your friends or political supporters.

Beyond that, we expect you to innovate. Never stop pushing yourselves to create better, newer solutions that might not exist anywhere else in the United States or the world. Solutions that work while still getting the basics accomplished.

Leaders sometimes ask rhetorically if they’re expected to perform miracles. Indeed, some combinations of goals citizens expect them to meet do seem to require superhuman or scientifically unlikely feats, or would require a local government to print its own money in order to fund all the things people want.

However, this is the nature of being a public servant: it’s a tall task, coming up with solutions. It’s not just a job. It’s an obligation to help forge something future generations will inherit that’s viable and can be molded into even more useful policy and procedure.

Those generations, hopefully, in addition to being disgusted at whatever mess they’ll walk into, we also look at the individuals who did take the time to come up with new approaches and methods, despite limitations, and held everything together long enough for their children and grandchildren to take over.

Don’t simply punch the time clock until you retire. Move our society forward within your role as a public employee.

Jason W. Brooks is the associate editor of Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: Increased fares, service level changes the fair reality for future of transit system
Letter: Change is inevitable, wisdom is not
Letter: It&#8217;s time to act courageously and change the status quo
America Has Lost Its Way
Guest Editorial: How do we look these taxpayers in the eye and explain tax shift?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News