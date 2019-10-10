Yavapai College VP Ron Liss to retire

Yavapai College Vice President of Instruction and Student Development, Dr. Ron Liss, has announced his retirement effective Jan. 26, 2020.

Dr. Liss joined Yavapai College in 2016. He oversees academic degree and certificate programs, the College library, instructional support, teaching and e-learning support, and student development. He was a key leader in the development and implementation of YC’s Guided Pathways, which focuses on student success and completion.

Yavapai College President Dr. Lisa Rhine commended Dr. Liss for his service to the College and to the success of its students.

“During my short time working with Ron, I was able to see the positive and transformational impact that he has had on the College’s academic offerings and support services. Many of our programs would not be where they are today without Ron’s leadership,” she said. “I wish him nothing but the best in retirement. YC will truly miss him.”

Under Dr. Liss’ leadership, YC received numerous local, state, and national awards for academics, student services, and athletics. He served as a lead in the reopening of the YC Sedona Center, helping launch the College’s culinary and hotel and restaurant management programs, and guided multiple programs to retaining and receiving accreditation.

Ron served on multiple community and statewide education boards and committees, including The Central Arizona Partnership board (CAP), board of directors for AZ Transfer, and AZ chief academic officers.

“It has been an honor to work for Yavapai College over the last 3 ½ years. There have been significant positive changes over that time and I credit those that have worked closely with me to make many of those changes possible,” said Dr. Liss. “My team has been fantastic and working with executive leadership has been rewarding.”

Dr. Diane Ryan, YC’s current Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, will serve as the Interim Vice President of Instruction.