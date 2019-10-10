Young Marauders impress at Thunderbird cross country meet

Mingus Union cross country held their own against a star studded field on Saturday in Phoenix.

The Marauders ran at the Thunderbird HS/Dave Doerrer Invitational at Mountain View Park with some high placers, especially in the underclassmen races.

The Mingus Union boys varsity finished in eighth place, with Glendale Deer Valley taking first. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei won the girls varsity race.

In a field that was mostly Division I and II teams, Mingus Union fared the best among the Division III teams that placed.

Senior Taylor Capite led the way with a 20th place finish and a time of 16:19. Next was junior Jehiah Rogers, 34th, in 16:46.1.

Senior Silas Willoughby finished 76th with a time of 18:19. Then senior Chance Densmore was 78th in 18:22.

Senior John Capite finished 81st with a time of 18:29.5, followed by senior Christian Maciel (18:29.7).

Then senior John Valentine (21:24) and senior Kris Capite (21:28) were 125th and 126th respectively.

On the girls varsity side, junior Grace Sauer took 79th for Mingus Union with a time of 27:50.

Mingus Union finished fourth in the boys frosh/soph standings, with Mesa Desert Ridge taking first. Northland Prep won the girls frosh/soph race.

Freshman Keenan Brekke led the way for the Marauders with a 13th place finish and time of 16:18.6. Freshman Cesar Diaz was 18th in 16:30.

Sophomore Isaac Reynolds was 27th with a time of 16:50. Sophomore Retief Tapija took 43rd in 17:45.

Freshman Derek Light (19:55) was 84th and sophomore Ivan Castillo was 94th with a mark of 20:38.

On the girls side, sophomore Aubrey Peterson finished eighth with time of 19:49. Next was sophomore Claire Peterson, who was 12th, in 20:01.4.

Freshman Safiya Sweeney was 18th with a mark of 20:18.



Sophomore Rylee Culver was 91st, with a time of 27:14.

UP NEXT

The Marauders’ head to Gilbert for the 5th Annual Titan Invitational at Freestone Park at 8 a.m. Mingus Union’s next meet in Verde Valley is a dual at Camp Verde at Tres Brisas Ranch on Oct. 23.