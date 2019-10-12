C-J Board will consider 5-year agreement with deaf-blind school

CLARKDALE – Monday, the Clarkdale-Jerome School Board could approve a Memorandum of Understanding with Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind.

The Clarkdale-Jerome School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the school’s library. Clarkdale-Jerome School is located at 1615 Main St. in Clarkdale.

The agreement, according to Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown, is for five years.

“Currently we do not have any students who are in need of [their] services, but in the past we have averaged about one student per year,” he said. “What the MOU does for us is that it allows us to collaborate with Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind immediately upon receiving a student through enrollment who is in need of their services.”

The agreement with Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind, Brown also said, would also provide annual audiologist testing for students who don’t or are unable to pass traditional hearing screening.

According to a copy of the board’s Oct. 14 agenda, the board will consider the agreement with Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind – ASDB – who recently moves its northern regional cooperative from Flagstaff to the former Big Park Community School in Sedona.

Founded in 1912, the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind operates two schools for the deaf, one school for the blind, a statewide birth-to-three early childhood and family education program and five regional cooperatives which provide services to students attending a local school. The organization’s headquarters are in Phoenix.

A copy of the district governing board’s agenda, which includes the agreement with Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind, can be found at cjsd.k12.az.us. Call 928-634-5035 for more information.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42