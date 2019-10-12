C-J Board will consider 5-year agreement with deaf-blind school
CLARKDALE – Monday, the Clarkdale-Jerome School Board could approve a Memorandum of Understanding with Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind.
The Clarkdale-Jerome School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the school’s library. Clarkdale-Jerome School is located at 1615 Main St. in Clarkdale.
The agreement, according to Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown, is for five years.
“Currently we do not have any students who are in need of [their] services, but in the past we have averaged about one student per year,” he said. “What the MOU does for us is that it allows us to collaborate with Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind immediately upon receiving a student through enrollment who is in need of their services.”
The agreement with Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind, Brown also said, would also provide annual audiologist testing for students who don’t or are unable to pass traditional hearing screening.
According to a copy of the board’s Oct. 14 agenda, the board will consider the agreement with Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind – ASDB – who recently moves its northern regional cooperative from Flagstaff to the former Big Park Community School in Sedona.
Founded in 1912, the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind operates two schools for the deaf, one school for the blind, a statewide birth-to-three early childhood and family education program and five regional cooperatives which provide services to students attending a local school. The organization’s headquarters are in Phoenix.
A copy of the district governing board’s agenda, which includes the agreement with Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind, can be found at cjsd.k12.az.us. Call 928-634-5035 for more information.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Obituary: Janet Rae Pender Foster 1957-2019
- Delafuente gets three years probation in domestic assault case
- Man arrested for threatening, chasing people with knife
- Cottonwood man arrested for alleged abuse of 3-year-old child
- With criminal trial pending, former Cottonwood masseur ordered to pay nearly $5 million in civil case
- Camp Verde commits $250K to equestrian center
- Local restaurants, citizens help school district write off student lunch debt
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: