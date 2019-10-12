OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Oct. 12
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Commentary: Litter-free America the Beautiful club

Mayor Charlie German

Mayor Charlie German

Charlie German: My Turn
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 2:18 p.m.

The North Carolina Litter-Free Coalition’s America the Beautiful club concept is a program of litter removal which is worth the effort and should be embraced by all as a quality of life issue.

There is time, effort and cost to this effort. However, name one project of a positive nature that does not involve cost, time and effort.

What is being implemented and achieved in North Carolina which has found acceptance and participation within the school districts is highly commendable and deserves support.

It is an effort which is being pursued in Arizona specifically in Camp Verde and the Verde Valley. Cleaning our roadways, streets, and highways is making a statement of how we value ourselves. Ideally, one would think the adults would avoid leaving trash behind or littering from their vehicles.

Curb appeal for one’s own home is important not only to that person and family but it is also very important to every one of the neighbors in that neighborhood and community.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has an Adopt-a-Roadway program in place. Volunteers commit to picking up litter along Arizona State Highways four times a year.

We are pursuing the effort to include our streets of Camp Verde through our local schools.

There are many benefits to a program like this, one of which is involving students in actually participating in a program of community service and civic responsibility.

Businesses can become a part of the program offering discounts and prizes to various groups and clubs which perform consistently and with noticeable effectiveness.

There are a number of us here in Arizona who watch with interest not only what is being done and pursued in this North Carolina concept but also the process by which it is being implemented with their school districts. Litter and trash removal is important to all of us.

No one should be content with squalor along our roadways. We cannot continue to rely on spending money, personnel time or other resources through our state and local governmental agencies to remove what individuals leave along the roadways, streets and neighborhoods.

It is my hope that eventually Arizona can become another state to embrace the actions taken by the leaders who have a vision for North Carolina Litter-Free Coalition and have agreed this is a good way to bring sustainability to their economic development and to develop and expand the sense of well-being, sense of pride and the realization of improved quality of life.

We offer our best wishes to the North Carolina Litter-Free Coalition and continued success, and we ask that you continue to share the details of your implementation of this very beneficial and worthwhile project in your state.

I also applaud those dedicated teachers and administrators who have embraced this project. As a former teacher and administrator, my hat is off to you all.

  Charles German is mayor of the Town of Camp Verde

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Thanks for de-trashing Camp Verde
Village litter, recycling and cleaner roadways in VOC
One man's litter another man's chance to volunteer
Village area Litter Lifter volunteers urgently needed
ADOT to sweep SR179 in VOC by year's end

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News