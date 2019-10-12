Cottonwood Council to consider rec fee increases Tuesday
COTTONWOOD — Tuesday, the Cottonwood City Council’s regular meeting will include a public hearing on raising a variety of recreation fees.
The agenda for the meeting, set for 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 826 N. Main Street, Cottonwood, also includes an action item after the public hearing, where the council can vote to approve the recreation fee changes.
During the May 14 work session, council directed staff to update some fees for use of parks, Recreation Center membership fees and rental rates for the Historic Clubhouse.
Membership fee changes, including some decreases, were approved by the Council at its Aug. 6 meeting. Some of the proposed increases in the agenda packet are structural, such as renting the Cottonwood Tennis Center, which would no longer include a 90-minute rate.
Others are small, incremental changes, such as raising the Cottonwood Aquatic Center hourly rental rates by $5 to $100 per hour.
A “wavier” category has been added so that staff can waive the prep fee if softball field prep is performed by the renting organization.
The agenda can be viewed online at bit.ly/2OEVyI0.
