Cowboy football corralled by No. 4 Broncs on the road

The Camp Verde Cowboys’ offense lines up against the Parker Broncs defense Oct. 11 in Parker. The Cowboys couldn’t get much of anything going, they did score twice in the fourth quarter in a 46-14 loss. Photo by John Gutekunst

John Gutekunst Special to the Independent
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 2:42 p.m.

PARKER – The Camp Verde Cowboys had a very rough outing Friday, Oct. 11, as they lost to a 2A Verde rival, the Parker Broncs, 46-14, in Parker.

Cowboys’ coach Rick Walsworth said his team knew coming into the game with Parker that the Broncs would be the toughest, most physical team they had played so far this season. Parker certainly looked the part as they had two touchdowns and a 16-point lead before the Cowboys even had their first first down.

On the first play after the opening kickoff, Parker’s Emanuel Alaniz got the Broncs’ first touchdown just 20 seconds into the game. On the Cowboys’ first possession, Parker recovered a fumble. Barely two minutes into the game, the Broncs got their second touchdown when Fabian Lamas hit Genaro Lopez with touchdown pass from 40 yard.

Parker led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter. On the second play of the second quarter, Alaniz scored his second touchdown of the evening. Uriah Martinez made the 2-point conversion to put Parker up, 24-0.

The Cowboys caught a break late in the first half when Garrett Dulaney intercepted a pass from Lamas. This put the Cowboys at First and 10 on Parker’s 35-yard line. However, they were not able to capitalize on this and turned the ball over on downs at Parker’s 19-yard line.

The Broncs moved quickly back down the field, and after a long pass from Lamas, Alaniz crossed the goal line for the third time in the game with less than a minute left in the half. Lamas ran the ball in himself for the 2-point conversion, and the Broncs led, 32-0, at halftime.

After Parker scored again in the third quarter, the Cowboys finally got on the board with plays that spread between the third and fourth quarters. The Cowboys drove deep into Parker territory, but they couldn’t get the ball in and turned the ball over on downs at Parker’s 2-yard line. On the next play, with 10:28 left in the game, Parker fumbled the ball and Camp Verde’s Josh Lach recovered it in the end zone for a Cowboys’ touchdown.

The Cowboys scored again in the last minute of the game as Lach carried one in from one yard out with 48.7 second left on the clock. Dulaney took in the 2-point conversion and the final was Parker 46, Camp Verde 14.

“Parker’s a tough team,” Walsworth said after the game. “We knew coming in they were the strongest and most physical team we’ve faced so far this season.”

photo

The officials signal that Josh Lach has gotten across the goal line for the Camp Verde Cowboys’ second touchdown in their 46-14 loss the Parker Oct. 11 in Parker. Earlier, Lach scored the Cowboys’ first touchdown when he recovered a fumble in the end zone after the Cowboys turned the ball over on downs. Photo by John Gutekunst

Walsworth said the Broncs set an example for other teams to follow.

“They’re a great group,” he said. “We need to aspire to be like them.”

The Cowboys are now 2-5 overall, 2-4 against other 2A teams, and 0-1 against the 2A Verde region rivals. They’ll be at home Oct. 18 to play another 2A Verde rival, the Tonopah Valley Phoenix. The Phoenix are also 2-5 overall, and are coming off a 21-14 win over the Glendale Prep Griffins Oct. 11. This snapped a five-game losing streak for the Phoenix.

Game time is 7 p.m.

