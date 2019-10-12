Dance all night with Toucan Eddy at Cornville’s Old Corral

Among the Verde Valley’s favorite local watering holes and center of Cornville’s social scene, the Old Corral Bar offers a great lineup of fun for almost any taste.

From a casual afternoon chat with friends to top-notch live music dance and show, the Old Corral delivers.

Known for its weekly Saturday night live music, the dance floor fills fast, with locals as well as Verde Valley visitors looking for some hometown flavor. The fun begins at 8 p.m. and goes on until midnight.

There is a lot to like during the week, too, starting with Monday at 5 p.m.. with the weekly poker tournament.

Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of pool. Wednesday there’s more pool, this time with league competition. Plus, Sunday pool tournaments have resumed.

Saturday night is dance time at the Old Corral when longtime Verde Valley favorites Toucan Eddy takes the stage.

Classic rock is the genre, but the evening is packed with Latin, funk and a good dose of disco to keep the dance floor full.

Bert Campbell has fronted the band since 1975 and is joined by guitar master Dale Caddell, bassist John Sarson, and Dave Russel on sax and flute. On percussion is Joey Rivera, who is not just one of the finest drummers around but also an outstanding vocalist. The song says it all: Do you wanna dance?

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9 a.m. daily.