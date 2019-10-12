Guitar slinger Jennifer Batten takes center stage at Sound Bites Grill

World-renowned and prolific guitarist Jennifer Batten will grace the showroom at Sound Bites Grill Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, at 8 p.m.



Batten’s musical career is quite impressive most notably for her performances, for more than 10 years, as the lead guitarist and rhythm guitarist for Michael Jackson on three of his world tours including Bad (1987-1989), Dangerous (1992) and HIStory (1996-1997), not to mention his 1993 Super Bowl halftime performance that aired to over 1.3 billion people in 86 countries. This was the largest audience in television history for a live musical performance.

Her background leading up to her impressive career began when she applied to the prestigious Guitar Institute of Technology, which just happened to be co-founded by Sedona’s Pat Hicks.



The Institute gave Jennifer, an aspiring rock and roll guitarist, an opportunity to be immersed in an academically rich and musically excellent conservatory experience. This led to her teaching her own students the advanced techniques she had mastered.



It was the call to the Guitar Institute from Michael Jackson’s creative musical team looking for candidates to audition for the new lead guitarist for his tour that changed her life forever.



Ms. Batten was selected out of over 100 exceptional guitarists because of her musicianship and original approach to the electric guitar. No one else holds that title in the incredible history of Michael Jackson.



Jennifer’s stellar resume includes her touring with famous English Rock Guitarist, Jeff Beck. It all began with her simply offering him her new CD when she met him at his concert. He was so impressed with her talent after hearing the CD that he offered her the position as guitarist in his band and they toured the planet twice together.

Batten’s exceptional credits include two music books she has authored and DVD/downloadable courses on lead and rhythm guitar.



She has multiple CD’s and has ventured into electronica and film. She is constantly performing with other consummate guitarists and musicians and has a unique and original style like no one else: a true classic in today’s entertainment industry. This highly accomplished guitarist is a must-see in Sedona.



The doors for the evening open at 5:30 p.m. in the Sound Bites Grill Show Room. Eric and Robin Miller will be opening the show from 7 to 8 p.m.

Jennifer will start her show around 8 p.m. Seating is first come first serve in the section you purchase. Tickets are required for the event and suggested to pre-purchase.

Visit soundbitesgrill.com to see more on Jennifer and to purchase your tickets or call 928-282-2713 for more information.

Sound Bites Grill is located in uptown Sedona at the shops at Hyatt Piñon Pointe.