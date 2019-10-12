OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Oct. 12
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

NAZ Suns to host free preseason game

NAZ Suns
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 2:23 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY – This year, fans will get to see the Northern Arizona Suns in action ahead of the home opener, as the team announced they will host a preseason game.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, at 12 p.m. PT at the Findlay Toyota Center, the Northern Arizona Suns and South Bay Lakers will play a preseason game for the fourth straight year.

This will be a free, general admission game for everyone to attend. Fans are encouraged to come early for free family events including a bounce house and face painting, and after the game join the team on the court for a meet-and-greet session with photos and autographs.

As part of home-and-home agreements, the Suns and Lakers have faced each other in a preseason game the last three years. The last two years, the game was played at South Bay, while the Suns hosted the-then Los Angeles D-Fenders in 2016-17.

A week after the preseason contest, the NAZ Suns will host Sparklight Opening Night, their 2019-20 season opener against the Agua Caliente Clippers on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. MT.

Season tickets start as low as $9 per game for the Northern Arizona Suns. Benefits include exclusive team events, discounts on team gear, playoff priority and free Phoenix Suns tickets. For more information about the 24-game package, visit nazsuns.com/memberships or call 928-772-SUNS.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Northern Arizona Suns single game tickets go on sale
Arizona Wildcats alum Jeff Feld named NAZ Suns GM
NAZ Suns announce 2018-19 regular season schedule
NAZ Suns announce theme nights, partial plan options
Phoenix Suns to hold free scrimmage in Prescott Valley

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News