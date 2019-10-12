NAZ Suns to host free preseason game
PRESCOTT VALLEY – This year, fans will get to see the Northern Arizona Suns in action ahead of the home opener, as the team announced they will host a preseason game.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, at 12 p.m. PT at the Findlay Toyota Center, the Northern Arizona Suns and South Bay Lakers will play a preseason game for the fourth straight year.
This will be a free, general admission game for everyone to attend. Fans are encouraged to come early for free family events including a bounce house and face painting, and after the game join the team on the court for a meet-and-greet session with photos and autographs.
As part of home-and-home agreements, the Suns and Lakers have faced each other in a preseason game the last three years. The last two years, the game was played at South Bay, while the Suns hosted the-then Los Angeles D-Fenders in 2016-17.
A week after the preseason contest, the NAZ Suns will host Sparklight Opening Night, their 2019-20 season opener against the Agua Caliente Clippers on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. MT.
Season tickets start as low as $9 per game for the Northern Arizona Suns. Benefits include exclusive team events, discounts on team gear, playoff priority and free Phoenix Suns tickets. For more information about the 24-game package, visit nazsuns.com/memberships or call 928-772-SUNS.
