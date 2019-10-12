Nearly perfect Marauders dominate Titan cross country invite
GILBERT – First, a primer on the sport of cross country.
As in golf, the low score wins. An individual first place is worth 1 point. A perfect team score is 15 points.
That being said, the Mingus Union boys and girls cross country teams weren’t perfect at Friday’s Titan Invitational at Gilbert’s Freestone Park.
They had to settle for being nearly perfect.
Running in the 5,000 Meters Small Schools Open division, both the Mingus boys and girls teams swept the team titles in dominating fashion.
The boys topped 11 other teams with a low score of 22 points to beat the runner-up school, Odyssey Institute, by 51 points.
In the girls race, the Mingus runners used aggressive front-running tactics to break the field early and claim the team title with 17 points, which was 40 points better than the runner-up team, Marcos De Niza.
In the girls race, Mingus’ Claire and Aubrey Peterson, Safiya Sweeney and Josey Valenzuela swept the first four places with sophomore first-year runner Brooke Leake closing out the Mingus scoring with a seventh-place finish.
Claire Peterson’s winning time was 22:47.14, just 49 hundredths of a second ahead of her sophomore twin sister Aubrey. Sweeney was two seconds back in 22:49, a personal record. Valenzuela also ran a personal record with her fourth-place finish, in 23:38. Leake was seventh in 25:15.
On the boys side, Mingus placed all five of the team’s scoring runners in the top eight positions. The Marauders also had six in the top 10 and seven in the top 16.
In all, between the boys and girls teams, Mingus had 12 individual medalists.
Senior Trey Peterson of Benjamin Franklin won the boys race in 18:04, 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Jehiah Rogers, a junior from Mingus. The freshmen duo of Keenan Brekke and Cesar Diaz came in right behind Rogers with respective times of 18:20 and 18:23.
Sophomore Isaac Reynolds was Mingus No. 4 runner, finishing seventh in 18:45. Senior Taylor Capite rounded out the Mingus scoring with an eighth-place finish in 18:53.
Mingus had a 44-second gap between its No. 1 and 5 runners.
Also securing medals for Mingus Friday were senior Silas Willoughby, 10th in 19:42, and senior Chance Densmore, 16th in 20:18.
UP NEXT
Mingus travels to the Bradshaw Mountain Invitational Oct. 19. The Marauders’ next meet in Verde Valley is a dual at Camp Verde on Oct. 23.
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Obituary: Janet Rae Pender Foster 1957-2019
- Delafuente gets three years probation in domestic assault case
- Man arrested for threatening, chasing people with knife
- Cottonwood man arrested for alleged abuse of 3-year-old child
- With criminal trial pending, former Cottonwood masseur ordered to pay nearly $5 million in civil case
- Camp Verde commits $250K to equestrian center
- Local restaurants, citizens help school district write off student lunch debt
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: