OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Oct. 12
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Margaret ‘Peggy’ Wolfgarth

Originally Published: October 12, 2019 1:55 p.m.

Peggy Wolfgarth, 69, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Marvin and Esther Reynolds. She moved to Cottonwood, Arizona, in 1999 with her husband of 19 years, Donald Wolfgarth.

Peggy loved children, only had one daughter, Danielle, but 11 grandchildren and one great-grand son. She is survived by her three sisters, Mary, Pat, Kathy; three brothers, Joe, Tom, Tim; and preceded by brothers Gary, and Michael.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, at the American Legion, Post 25, 480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the House of Ruth Pregnancy Care and Angie’s House, both in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Pamela Wagner, 1954-2019
Obituary: Babetta Bownan
Obituary: Dana Gay (Reed) Rose, 1959 - 2019
Obituary: Debra Lynn Trammel 1961-2019
Obituary: Virginia Lee Brown

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News