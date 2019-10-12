Obituary: Margaret ‘Peggy’ Wolfgarth

Peggy Wolfgarth, 69, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Marvin and Esther Reynolds. She moved to Cottonwood, Arizona, in 1999 with her husband of 19 years, Donald Wolfgarth.

Peggy loved children, only had one daughter, Danielle, but 11 grandchildren and one great-grand son. She is survived by her three sisters, Mary, Pat, Kathy; three brothers, Joe, Tom, Tim; and preceded by brothers Gary, and Michael.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, at the American Legion, Post 25, 480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the House of Ruth Pregnancy Care and Angie’s House, both in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.