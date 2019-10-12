Obituary: Rosalind Murry Galloway
Rosalind Murry Galloway passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
She was born in Illinois and moved to Arizona. She was the proud owner of Pop-A-Top Bar and a cashier at Walgreens in Cottonwood. She had a heart of gold. She raised money for the Boys and Girls Club, MS, and held multiple benefits for anyone in need.
To Roz, there were no strangers. If you were in need she would always help. She was loved by so many and will forever be missed.
Roz was preceded in death by her parents and stepson, George. She is survived by her children, Warren, Darren (Lisa), Renae (Paul), and stepsons Wayne and Gene; brothers Ric (Shelley), Roger (Ida), and sister Barb (Mike); 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood.
Immediately following, we will meet at the Chaparral Bar in Cottonwood to continue the celebration. She will be laid to rest at a later date with her family in Sesser, Illinois.
A guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Obituary: Janet Rae Pender Foster 1957-2019
- Delafuente gets three years probation in domestic assault case
- Man arrested for threatening, chasing people with knife
- Cottonwood man arrested for alleged abuse of 3-year-old child
- With criminal trial pending, former Cottonwood masseur ordered to pay nearly $5 million in civil case
- Camp Verde commits $250K to equestrian center
- Local restaurants, citizens help school district write off student lunch debt
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: