Obituary: Rosalind Murry Galloway

Rosalind Murry Galloway passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

She was born in Illinois and moved to Arizona. She was the proud owner of Pop-A-Top Bar and a cashier at Walgreens in Cottonwood. She had a heart of gold. She raised money for the Boys and Girls Club, MS, and held multiple benefits for anyone in need.

To Roz, there were no strangers. If you were in need she would always help. She was loved by so many and will forever be missed.

Roz was preceded in death by her parents and stepson, George. She is survived by her children, Warren, Darren (Lisa), Renae (Paul), and stepsons Wayne and Gene; brothers Ric (Shelley), Roger (Ida), and sister Barb (Mike); 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



There will be a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood.

Immediately following, we will meet at the Chaparral Bar in Cottonwood to continue the celebration. She will be laid to rest at a later date with her family in Sesser, Illinois.



