Sat, Oct. 12
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019

Originally Published: October 12, 2019 1:57 p.m.

Robert Kraft, 83 of Cottonwood, passed away on Sept. 6, 2019.

He was born on June 20, 1936 in Jersey City, New Jersey to parents Louis and Anna Kraft. Robert worked as a CPA for Novartis Pharmaceuticals and for Chapel of the Holy Cross.

He enjoyed woodworking. Robert is survived by his wife, Marie Kraft of Cottonwood; sons, Robert, James, and John; and three grandsons, Justin Marshall, Ian and Julian.

Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m.

Please send donations to the Wounded Warriors Project: www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or by mail at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

