The gift-giving holiday season is fast upon us all. What do we do for those on our list who have everything? You may want to check out this weekend’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair at the Sedona Heritage Museum.

The show is Saturday only, Oct. 19, at the Museum in Uptown Sedona. Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Fair will be set up in the historic Jordan apple packing shed and surrounding historical park.

This show is an old-fashioned arts and crafts show like you remember them to be. All items are hand-made. The artist or craftsman sits behind each table to personally tell you how they make their pieces, where they find their unusual materials or what inspires them.

Many of these people only do this show or a very limited number of other shows making their items unusual and uncommon. There will be a large variety of handmade and one-of-a-kind offerings.

At this fair you will find fine art, quilted and fiber art items, wood art pieces, gourd art, home and garden decor items of all kinds. Jewelers will show Native American, beaded, fused glass, gemstones, and other original materials made into jewelry.

There will be beautiful wearable art, accessories and items for children and even pets. Ornaments, photography, metaphysical wands, metal art, whimsical oddities and gifts galore like, greeting cards, hand-crafted soaps & lotions, candles and many, many other choices round out the extensive selection.

One of the soaps and lotions vendors is bringing a baby goat for you to meet and pet. Another artist will be letting children roll a hand-made beeswax candle. Something for everyone.

This show has matured over the years to over 45 vendors, sold-out vendor space, and a large attendance. Admission to the Fair and Museum are free all day.

The Sedona Community Center will be serving lunch on site including a vegetarian option, so your lunch purchase benefits another local non-profit.

In addition to the arts and crafts booths, the Museum will hold a bake sale of only home-made goodies from 9 a.m. until they are all gone.

These proceeds benefit the Museum. The Museum Gift Shop will also be open for holiday shopping, and will be hosting a clearance sale.

Follow the signs from SR 89A in Uptown Sedona to the Museum and Fair.

For more information call 928-282-7038.

The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum in the old Jordan farmstead home and orchard sheds at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown.

The buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places. sedonamuseum.org.