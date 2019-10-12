Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition opens studios to finest artists in the Verde Valley

Working artists in the Verde Valley are opening their private home studios to visitors the weekend of Oct. 25-27.

This experiential self-guided event will be held during the culmination of fall leaves changing color in the beautiful Verde Valley; covering Clarkdale, Cottonwood, Cornville and Sedona.

This event, sponsored by the Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition (SVAC), provides the perfect backdrop for a fall tour in Northern Arizona and is free to the public.

“This is an amazing opportunity to connect with Arizona artists and see a lot of their work at one time,” said Mike Upp, president of SVAC. “The wide range of styles and art forms is a testament to the thriving vitality of the arts community in the beautiful Verde Valley. The event showcases established and emerging talent, so it is an easy way for art enthusiasts to start an art collection.”

The artists truly enjoy demonstrating their creative processes as they share their work spaces and, more importantly, make a personal connection with visitors.

Beyond seeing the artist work hands-on, visitors have the chance to buy gorgeous, one-of-a-kind and locally produced artwork directly from the artist.

There will be over 45 artists – glass, ceramics, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, painting, drawing, digital art, photography, fiber, weaving and mixed media - participating in Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, Cornville, Cottonwood and Clarkdale area.

New this fall, the Open Studio Tour has several new partners, the Verde Valley Wine Consortium, the Verde Valley Wine Trail and the Sedona Arts Festival.

The Verde Valley Wine Trail which is located in beautiful Northern Arizona and invites wine enthusiasts on the Studio Tour to experience a destination rich in history, beauty, and the production of exquisite Arizona wines. Every winery has its own unique personality and distinct wines for visitors to discover at each stop along the Wine Trail.

The Sedona Arts Festival produces a premier, annual fine arts festival which promotes awareness of the arts, supports artists, and builds community in the greater Sedona area.

The organization financially supports art programs and provide scholarships for our youth to pursue higher education.

Now in its 29th year, the festival has successfully grown into one of the finest art festivals of its size in the nation, exhibiting the work of over 125 artists in 11 different artistic mediums to a diverse audience.

Also new at the Arts Festival this year, the Open Studio Tour will be presenting a “Preview Exhibit” right inside the front gate of a number of the artist’s work who are participating on the tour. This will give art lovers a chance to view and purchase art, as well as give them a good idea of which studios they will want to visit on the upcoming tour.

Tour attendees will have the opportunity to enter a studio-wide drawing for a $250 gift certificate to be used at a studio of their choice. To participate in the drawing, attendees must simply complete a form at any studio on the Tour. The Tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26 and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Brochures with a complete list of participating artists, including a map, will be conveniently available at numerous locations around the Verde Valley, including hotels and restaurants as well as the Sedona Arts Center and the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center in Uptown Sedona.

For complete information, including artists’ names and mediums, studio locations, a downloadable map, and suggestions and ideas for planning a personalized tour, please visit the SVAC website: http://sedonaartistscoalition.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/sedonaartistsos/

For more information, please contact Mike Upp at mjupp10@gmail.com or 503.789.4437.