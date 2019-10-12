Sisterhood Connection teams with Main Stage for Cowboys & Angels Event and Gala

Saturday, Oct. 19, The Sisterhood Connection Foundation Inc. and Main Stage present the Cowboys & Angels Event and Gala.



This all day event and its proceeds will benefit Northern Arizona Hospice/Hospice Promise Foundation.

The western themed event will begin at 11 a.m. featuring local vendors selling their talents and goods along with a day of other fun happenings.

The day will feature a silent auction, a live auction, a Denim and Cowgirl Fashion Show by Pink Rain Boutique of Old Town, a crazy stick pony barrel race, live music and food from the newly opened BombAz restaurant at Main Stage.

There will also be a mock jail for those who want to lock up a cowboy or cowgirl at the “Roundup Jail House” with Sheriff Ron.

Come buy a raffle ticket for a beautiful beach cruiser bicycle, a $250 Visa card donated by Gulliver’s Travel of Cottonwood or a gift basket of local items and gift certificates with a $350 value.

The silent auction items include four tickets and a parking pass to the Cheez-It Bowl college football game donated by the Fiesta Bowl charities of Tempe, tickets to Bearizona, Out of Africa and Blazin’ M Ranch, a kayak trip down the Verde River and many more amazing items.

Music will be provided by local musicians, LaToBo, from 5-7 p.m. At 8 p.m., the Verde Valley’s favorite country crooner, Jed Morrison, takes the stage until 11 p.m. Also, at 8 p.m., everyone is encouraged to participate in a flash mob dance to the hit country line dance song, “Git Up.”

At 9 p.m., auctioneer extraordinaire Jim Moore will be hosting a live auction of one-of-a-kind denim jackets designed and decorated by local celebrity artists such as Cindy Pharis, River Kubrock, Jeremia Sunfellow, Jan Marc “The Janimal” Quisumbing, Joan Borque, Corey Dibrom, Elizabeth Gerstner and Brent and Tina Burkhoff. Also up for bid in the live auction will be a beautiful custom guitar by artist Jim Moore. This one-of-a-kind guitar has been signed by Jim Moore and internationally known singer/musician Micki Free.



Please contact Cindi Battisti at cindib52@gmail.com if you wish to participate as a vendor or for further information. You can go to sisterhoodconnectionfoundation.org to learn more about the day’s events/schedule and for information about this 501c3 organization.

The organizers are still looking for silent auction items, so if you or your business would like to donate please drop them off at Main Stage during business hours or contact Cindi B.



All the day’s events are free and open to all ages until 8 p.m. After 8 p.m. there is a suggested donation of $5. 21 and over after 8 p.m. Put on your chaps, cowboy hat and get out to Main Stage for the event of the year.

On Friday, Oct. 18, Main Stage presents it’s favorite event involving its customers and friends.

The Annual Lip Sync Battle hosted by DJ ill.Ego. Entry is free, but participants must email their song choice before Thursday, Oct. 17, to mainstageazbooking@gmail.com in order to participate.



Participants are encouraged to dress up, use props, have dancers, do a duet or group song or whatever they need to do to become the best lip sync master in the Verde Valley.



Guest judges will award prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The Lip Sync Battle will take place at 9 p.m., so participants are asked to arrive no later than 8:30 p.m. to be ready.

After the event, DJ ill.Ego will finish out the night playing music from several different genres including Hip Hop, Top 40, Latin and Bass. Any questions and all entries should be directed to the email address above. The contest is open to anyone 21 and older. There is no cover for this event, so come cheer on your favorite singer.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday.